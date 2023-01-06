Hillary Clinton Lands Professorship at Columbia University

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is headed back to school after landing a professorship position at Columbia University.

According to Columbia News, Clinton will be a “professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects.”

The announcement was made Thursday by the President of Columbia, Lee Bollinger, who explained that he’s known the former first lady personally for over three decades.

“Her public service has expanded since then, most notably in her remarkably successful tenure as Senator for the State of New York, in her impressive role as Secretary of State, and in her two historic and record-breaking presidential campaigns. Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good,” he added.

Clinton released her own statement, sharing her excitement for the new position which she considers an honor.

“I am honored to join Columbia University, and the School of International and Public Affairs and Columbia World Projects,” Clinton said.

“Columbia’s commitment to educating the next generation of U.S. and global policy leaders, translating insights into impact, and helping to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges resonates personally with me. I look forward to contributing to these efforts,” she added.

Her new job will begin in February 2023.

