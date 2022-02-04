‘History Has Been Made Here!’ Biden Takes Victory Lap Over Big Jobs Report

President Joe Biden took an unabashed victory lap over January’s blockbuster jobs report, declaring that “history has been made!”

On Friday morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Employment Situation Summary, which has been the subject of suspense because it measured employment at the height of the omicron surge.

Expectations were low, and the president’s schedule for Friday morning had him giving a speech about the report at 10:45.

10:45 AM THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the January jobs report

State Dining Room

But the report came back with an expectations-shattering 467,000 jobs added in January, and even more good news for Biden to dole out. It was about a quarter-to-noon when the president took to the lectern and remarked “Good morning folks. It’s still morning by about ten minutes.”

I want to speak to this morning about an extraordinary resilience and grit of the American people, and American capitalism. Our country is taking everything that COVID can throw at us and we’ve come back stronger. I’m pleased to report this morning, but many of you already know, that America’s job machine is going stronger than ever, fueling a strong recovery and opportunity for hard working women and men all across this great country. America is back to work. Today, we learned in January our economy created 467,000 jobs, but that’s not all we learned. Job growth in November and December over last year was revised up by more than 700000 jobs. On … top of the 400000 that were previously reported. This morning’s report caps off my first year as president. And over that period, our economy created 6.6 million jobs, 6.6 million jobs. If you can’t remember another year when so many people went to work in this country, there’s a reason: it never happened. Take a look at the chart. You can look at the last all the way back to President Reagan. Look how many jobs were created in an average per month. This is, it’s never happened before. And look, it history has been made here! But it comes alongside the largest drop in unemployment rate in a single year on record, the largest reduction in childhood poverty ever recorded in a single year and the strongest economic growth this country has seen in nearly 40 years.

The president went on to talk about the free Covid test and mask program, the infrastructure bill, and his plans to pass more legislation from his Build Back Better plan.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com