‘Holy Cow!’ Joe Scarborough Stunned By Searing Cheney Speech Calling on GOP to Choose Between Trump and the Constitution

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough was stunned by Congresswoman and January 6 committee Vice-Chair Liz Cheney‘s “searing” Reagan Library speech calling on Republicans to choose between former President Donald Trump and the constitution.

On Thursday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the crew reacted to a clip from Cheney’s Wednesday night speech entitled “A Time for Choosing with Liz Cheney.”

The clip reached a crescendo when Cheney told the crowd that “the reality that we face today as Republicans, as we think about the choice in front of us, we have to choose because Republicans cannot both be loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution.”

Cheney’s speech, and the reaction from the crowd, elicited a surprised exclamation from Scarborough.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Holy cow! MIKA BRZEZINSKI: So you see the line that got the applause –. JOE SCARBOROUGH: Wow! MIKA BRZEZINSKI: She was supposed to continue, but that is the choice. That’s the choice. Joining us now, professor at Princeton University, Eddie Glaude, Jr and staff writer at The Atlantic, Adam Silver. Adam, and your latest? JOE SCARBOROUGH: Well, first of all, Mika, let’s– let’s– let’s talk about the applause at the, at the Reagan Library. MIKA BRZEZINSKI: I guess my question to you, Joe, is, is it too late for that choice for the Republican Party? JOE SCARBOROUGH: Listen, you know me. I, like my friend Eddie. We talked about this. I’m a Baptist. I always believe in deathbed conversions. I’ll take it. But yes, it’s too late for this Republican Party. I mean, seriously. I believe in deathbed conversions. I really do. I’m always overly optimistic. I always say, you know, I’ll take anything. MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Can it be saved? JOE SCARBOROUGH: Too late for this Republican Party. And you can look at the leaders. But as somebody earlier this week said on the show, it’s not the leaders as much as it is the base. It’s the base that are chasing around these conspiracy theories. It’s the base that chased around conspiracy theories about a pandemic that killed over a million people. It’s the base that’s spreading the lies about Jewish space lasers that are spreading the lies about the Italian the Italian dude that’s stealing the election. It’s the base that’s feeding into all of this hatred. So, yeah, I think it’s too late for this Republican Party. I think they may do well in the midterm elections. I’m not so sure if you look at a Georgia poll, because they’ve picked so many freaks and weirdos and insurrectionists in their primaries. But I think in the long run, the only way they get reformed is they get beaten. Eddie, you believe in deathbed conversions. I know, but it seems to me that it’s even too late for this Republican Party, for this Trump Republican Party to reform itself.

Watch above via Morning Joe.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com