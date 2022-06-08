‘Hope Doesn’t Believe in Me’: Trump Was Reportedly Bitter Hope Hicks Didn’t Believe 2020 Election Was Stolen

Former President Donald Trump was bitter longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks did not believe claims the 2020 election was stolen from him, a new book claims.

Peter Baker of the New York Times and Susan Glasser of the New Yorker are set to release a book later this year about Trump’s four-year term.

“The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021″ will hit shelves on Sept. 20. It features an excerpt about Trump’s reported reaction after Hicks said she did not believe the election was rigged against him.

Writing for the Times, Baker reported:

One of the most striking realizations that emerged from the book research was how many people around Mr. Trump did not believe the election had been stolen but kept quiet or checked out, including White House officials and campaign aides. Hope Hicks, long one of his closest advisers, told him it was time to move on.

After Hicks told Trump to accept defeat, he reportedly said, “Well, Hope doesn’t believe in me.”

“No, I don’t,” she is reported to have told him. “Nobody’s convinced me otherwise.”

Hicks left the White House by Jan. 13 of last year, a week after the Capitol riot and a week before Trump departed to Mar-a-Lago.

She has kept a low profile since.

In addition to the reported election fraud encounter between Hicks and Trump, Baker also wrote Jared Kushner had decided to move on from the administration before the election was called for Joe Biden. Baker wrote:

On Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, barely 24 hours after President Donald J. Trump claimed in the middle of the night that “frankly, we did win this election,” Jared Kushner woke up in his Kalorama mansion and announced to his wife that it was time to leave Washington. “We’re moving to Miami,” he said.

Kushner reportedly felt there was no need to wait for the official results.

