Horrific Photos and Videos Emerge Showing Mass Civilian Casualties in Ukrainian Town

By Ken MeyerApr 3rd, 2022, 9:31 am
 

(WARNING: This post contains disturbing images.)

A series of shocking reports from the suburbs of Kyiv are giving fresh perspective to the horrors from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces recently liberated the town of Bucha from the Russian forces which were occupying it while they planned to advance on the Ukrainian capital. Photos and videos from the area were picked up by multiple outlets, and they show the town in ruins while the street is littered with unexploded rockets and the burned-out husks of numerous Russian military vehicles.

More horrific, though, were the images of civilians seemingly executed by the Russians — with their corpses left out in the open.

Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk told Reuters more than 300 residents of the town have been killed. Attempts to remove the bodies have been hindered by fears that some of the corpses might be rigged to explosive booby-traps.

“Until the special services give us an answer to the question of whether we can safely bury them according to Christian custom, we can’t handle the bodies,” he said, according to Washington Post.

As Russia stands accused of war crimes, photos and videos have emerged from Bucha, and they shed further light on the brutalities the Russians committed against the town’s civilian population. (WARNING: This post contains disturbing images.)

Watch above, via the BBC.

