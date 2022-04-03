Horrific Photos and Videos Emerge Showing Mass Civilian Casualties in Ukrainian Town

(WARNING: This post contains disturbing images.)

A series of shocking reports from the suburbs of Kyiv are giving fresh perspective to the horrors from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces recently liberated the town of Bucha from the Russian forces which were occupying it while they planned to advance on the Ukrainian capital. Photos and videos from the area were picked up by multiple outlets, and they show the town in ruins while the street is littered with unexploded rockets and the burned-out husks of numerous Russian military vehicles.

More horrific, though, were the images of civilians seemingly executed by the Russians — with their corpses left out in the open.

Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk told Reuters more than 300 residents of the town have been killed. Attempts to remove the bodies have been hindered by fears that some of the corpses might be rigged to explosive booby-traps.

“Until the special services give us an answer to the question of whether we can safely bury them according to Christian custom, we can’t handle the bodies,” he said, according to Washington Post.

Bucha, Kyiv region. The bodies of people with tied hands, who were shot dead by 🇷🇺 soldiers lie in the streets. These people were not in the military. They had no weapons. They posed no threat. How many more such cases are happening right now in the occupied territories? (1/2) pic.twitter.com/AJloZ81JIt — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) April 2, 2022

Russia’s alleged actions in Bucha sadly aren’t new. They’re part of a playbook honed in Chechnya and Syria. Yet remember there are Americans who have been praising and defending Russia and Putin publicly for years. Russian media advertises that praise. Putin is emboldened by it. https://t.co/dpcx6311fu — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 3, 2022

It’s so quiet for the first time at night, but I can’t sleep. If the photos from liberated Bucha, where only 42,000 people lived, is a horror and shock, what kind of hell awaits us in Mariupol?#RussianWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/HDfoLkdy4s — Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) April 2, 2022

Russian army left Ukrainian town of Bucha after having executed probably hundreds of civilians. Bodies are laying around with hands tied. I have questions to Scholz, Merkel, Steinmeier, Maas, Baerbock, Lambrecht, Gabriel, Platzeck and others. pic.twitter.com/nfkEqvqAeU — Sergej Sumlenny (@sumlenny) April 2, 2022

Bucha massacre was deliberate. Russians aim to eliminate as many Ukrainians as they can. We must stop them and kick them out. I demand new devastating G7 sanctions NOW: -Oil, gas, coal embargo

-Close all ports to Russian vessels and goods

-Disconnect all Russian banks from SWIFT pic.twitter.com/oZkCAETCQp — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 3, 2022

New Srebrenica. The Ukrainian city of Bucha was in the hands of 🇷🇺 animals for several weeks. *Local civillians were being executed arbitrarily*, some with hands tied behind their backs, their bodies scattered in the streets of the city.#RussianWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/outzejdidO — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 2, 2022

Terrifying videos have surfaced from Kyiv’s suburb of Bucha, where civilians were shot by Russian troops. We still know only about a fraction of the war crimes that Russia has already committed. The scope of Russian brutality is yet to be seen. pic.twitter.com/JVCcPUFpSD — Oleksiy Sorokin (@mrsorokaa) April 2, 2022

