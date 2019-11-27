After getting called on a false claim that he had no ties to a Ukrainian oligarch, Rudy Giuliani sounded off on the reporter who nailed him.

Giuliani, in October, denied that he had any connection to Dmitry Firtash — a Ukrainian energy tycoon.

“I have nothing to do with Firtash,” the former New York City mayor told CNN last month. “I don’t know why you want to create that false impression. I don’t represent him. I never met him. And I am neutral on his case.”

But CNN KFile reporter Andrew Kaczynski got Giuliani to confirm that he had, in fact, met with Firtash’s attorney in New York while trying to find dirt on Hunter Biden in an effort to aid President Donald Trump’s reelection bid. Caught on the discrepancy, Giuliani berated Kaczynski’s reporting as “horseshit” and “trickery.”

“I didn’t mislead you, I told you my state of mind at the time and I was making clear I never met him,” Giuliani told Kaczynski. “Figure it out for yourself and what does it matter. No matter what I tell you you will make it somehow suspicious. This is a waste of time for me.”

The CNN report is just one part of what is quickly becoming a terrible day for Giuliani. We’ll have more shortly.

