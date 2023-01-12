House Democrat Pulls a Trump, Questions ‘Suspicious’ Timing of Biden Classified Docs, Reports Fox: Things Can Be Planted on People

A special counsel has been appointed to investigate classified documents found stored in an office and residential corvette garage belonging to President Joe Biden. But, Fox Business reporter Hillary Vaughn tells Fox News reporter Chad Pergram, at least one member of congress has doubts about the whole scandal.

Pegram tweeted on Thursday that Georgia Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson is “suspicious” of the timing on the discovery of the documents, which are in the hands of the DOJ and FBI, and told FBN’s Vaughn that such things can be “planted.”

“From colleague Hillary Vaughn. Dem GA Rep Johnson on Biden classified documents: I’m suspicious of the timing of it..things can be planted on people, places and things can be planted or things things can be planted in places and then discovered conveniently,” Pergram tweeted.

Politico and MSNBC journo Sam Stein retweeted Pergram, calling it “bewildering” that Rep. Johnson would “adopt” a tactic from ex-president Donald Trump.

Bewildering stuff here as a Dem adopts a classic Trump line https://t.co/HmCcNNKolS — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 12, 2023

It is, in fact, so on the nose as a Trump reference it makes you wonder if that was the point. Trump and his supporters repeatedly suggested the FBI could have planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago during his documents scandal.

Although to be fair, co-hosts of The View Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar also agree that it’s suspicious.

