House Dems Announce More Impeachment Hearings Set for Next Week, Including Vindman, Sondland, Volker, and More

Ahead of the first round of impeachment hearings tomorrow, House Intel Committee chairman Adam Schiff has announced multiple additional hearings set for next week.

Next Tuesday, the committee will hear from Pence aide Jennifer Williams, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, former Ukraine special envoy Kurt Volker, and NSC official Tim Morrison.

On Wednesday, the hearings begin with former Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, followed by public testimony from DOD official Laura Cooper and State Department official David Hale.

Finally, on Thursday, they will hear from Fiona Hill, the former NSC senior director for Europe and Russia.

Impeachment inquiry hearings next week: Tuesday morning: Jennifer Williams and Alexander Vindman

Tuesday afternoon: Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison Wednesday morning: Gordon Sondland

Wednesday afternoon: Laura Cooper and David Hale Thursday: Fiona Hill More details to come. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 13, 2019

Republicans sent a list of witnesses they wanted to question a few days ago. The names on their list appearing at next week’s hearings are Hale, Morrison, and Volker.

