The House Freedom Caucus posted a statement Friday which urged Republicans in the Senate to oppose federal protections for same-sex marriage.

The House passed the Respect for Marriage Act passed on Tuesday 267 -157. The bill was introduced by Democrats amid fears the Supreme Court might overturn 2015’s decision Obergefell v. Hodges.

The landmark ruling struck down state bans on same-sex marriage.

Forty-seven Republicans joined Democrats in voting to pass the bill, which needs 60 votes in the Senate in order for it to head to President Joe Biden’s desk.

A number of Republican senators have indicated they will vote to pass the bill.

The House Freedom Caucus urged others to oppose it, claiming same-sex marriage has “weakened the nuclear family.”

The group also claimed the nationwide legalization of same-sex married has “attacked the norms of masculinity and femininity.” The group wrote:

The “Respect for Marriage Act” was rushed through the House as yet another weapon to distract, confuse, and deceive American Citizens. It allowed no hearings or markups, and less than a day to review. The radical Left has launched an all-out campaign on America’s traditional values and sacred institutions. It has weakened the nuclear family, attacked the norms of masculinity and femininity, and now it wants to further erode the sacred institution of marriage. This bill is both unnecessary and undermines the recognition of ‘marriage’ between only one man and one woman. After overwhelmingly opposing the “Respect for Marriage Act,” the House Freedom Caucus urges the Senate Republican Conference to oppose it as well.

Axios reported Friday on the various Republicans who have signaled they might vote for the Respect for Marriage Act.

Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Susan Collins (R-ME), Rob Portman (R-OH), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) have all voiced support.

Portman told the outlet he believes five additional Republicans might be convinced to support the bill, which also creates federal protections for interracial marriage.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com