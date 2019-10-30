As the House impeachment inquiry continues, deposition notices were sent out to additional individuals today, including former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Bolton has become a key figure in the impeachment inquiry, given all the news about his concerns with the pressure campaign on Ukraine. Per a report on Fiona Hill’s testimony:

The effort to pressure Ukraine for political help provoked a heated confrontation inside the White House last summer that so alarmed John R. Bolton, then the national security adviser, that he told an aide to alert White House lawyers… “I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up,” Mr. Bolton, a Yale-trained lawyer, told Ms. Hill to tell White House lawyers, according to two people at the deposition.

Bolton’s deposition has been tentatively scheduled for November 7th, next Thursday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]