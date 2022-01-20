The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol has requested that former President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, voluntarily testify before the committee.

In a nine-page letter, the committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), wrote to Trump, “We write to request your voluntary cooperation with our investigation on a range of critical topics…” The topics would be limited to Jan. 6, said Thompson.

The committee’s request comes just one day after the Supreme Court refused to issue a stay to block the National Archives from releasing documents from the Trump administration related to Jan. 6.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com