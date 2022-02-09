House Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Advisor Peter Navarro

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed former Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro.

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) sent a letter to Navarro on Wednesday notifying him of the subpoena.

“Mr. Navarro appears to have information directly relevant to the Select Committee’s investigation into the causes of the January 6th attack on the Capitol,” said Thompson in a statement. “He hasn’t been shy about his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and has even discussed the former president’s support for those plans. More than 500 witnesses have provided information in our investigation, and we expect Mr. Navarro to do so as well.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

