Following the hearings from the House Intelligence Committee on impeachment, the House Judiciary Committee is holding its first hearing next week.

The hearing is set for December 4th, next Wednesday, and the witnesses are expected to include legal experts talking about impeachment and analyzing the evidence gathered thus far.

Chairman Jerrold Nadler sent a letter to President Donald Trump saying the White House has the right to participate in the process, inviting POTUS to have counsel there and to respond by December 1st.

“I am hopeful that you and your counsel will opt to participate in the Committee’s hearing, consistent with the rules of decorum and with the solemn nature of the work before us,” Nadler writes.

