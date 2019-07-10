The House Oversight Committee wants to speak with Secretary Alex Acosta.

A letter to Acosta from Chairman Elijah Cummings and Congressman Jamie Raskin, chairman of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, invites Acosta to testify on July 23rd.

The hearing being set is going look at his actions as U.S. attorney “in authorizing a non-prosecution agreement for Jeffrey Epstein, as well as the finding by a federal court that you violated the Crime Victims’ Rights Act.”

Acosta is facing pressure on Capitol Hill to resign and he is expected to hold a press conference this afternoon to address this actions in the Epstein case, in the wake of Epstein’s indictment this week on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy.

You can read the letter here.

