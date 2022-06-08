House Republican Asks Why U.S. Capitol Police Didn’t Call National Guard on Jan. 6: ‘Maybe They Just Wanted it to Happen’

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) told CNN’s Melanie Zanona he believed U.S. Capitol police did not have the National Guard on hand on before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack because “maybe they just wanted it to happen.”

A day before the House select committee investigating the riot is set to present its evidence to the country in primetime, Nehls said he is conducting his own probe of the riot.

Per his interview with Zanona, he feels as though Capitol police were potentially complicit in the violence.

Some stunning new Jan. 6 trutherism from Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX), who is leading a GOP probe of security failures related to the Capitol attack. He told CNN’s @MZanona: “I think the Capitol Police didn’t have the National Guard here because maybe they just wanted it to happen.” — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) June 8, 2022

Nehls said he plans on putting out some new information in mid-July that “really takes a deep dive into January 6, it takes a deep dive into my actions on January 6 on the House floor, and then goes into why this is not about Donald Trump.” — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) June 8, 2022

And Nehls, a former sheriff, also suggested that last summer’s hearing with Jan 6 police officers was an effort to damage Trump. “The first hearing with the officers, they all had one thing in common. What was that? They all despise and hate Donald Trump,” he said. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) June 8, 2022

Two Capitol police officers committed suicide in the days following the riot, and another died from a series of strokes.

Multiple supporters of former President Donald Trump died during the riot — one after she was shot by a Capitol police officer. Others died from natural causes, while another was reportedly crushed by a crowd.

Trump and other Republicans have baselessly blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the violence on Jan. 6.

“I thought it was a shame, and I kept asking, why isn’t she doing something about it? Why isn’t Nancy Pelosi doing something about it? And the mayor of D.C. also. The mayor of D.C. and Nancy Pelosi are in charge,” Trump told the Washington Post in April. “I hated seeing it. I hated seeing it. And I said, ‘It’s got to be taken care of,’ and I assumed they were taking care of it.”

