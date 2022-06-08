House Republican Asks Why U.S. Capitol Police Didn’t Call National Guard on Jan. 6: ‘Maybe They Just Wanted it to Happen’

By Kipp Jones
Jun 8th, 2022
 

Troy Nehls

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) told CNN’s Melanie Zanona he believed U.S. Capitol police did not have the National Guard on hand on before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack because “maybe they just wanted it to happen.”

A day before the House select committee investigating the riot is set to present its evidence to the country in primetime, Nehls said he is conducting his own probe of the riot.

Per his interview with Zanona, he feels as though Capitol police were potentially complicit in the violence.

Two Capitol police officers committed suicide in the days following the riot, and another died from a series of strokes.

Multiple supporters of former President Donald Trump died during the riot — one after she was shot by a Capitol police officer. Others died from natural causes, while another was reportedly crushed by a crowd.

Trump and other Republicans have baselessly blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the violence on Jan. 6.

“I thought it was a shame, and I kept asking, why isn’t she doing something about it? Why isn’t Nancy Pelosi doing something about it? And the mayor of D.C. also. The mayor of D.C. and Nancy Pelosi are in charge,” Trump told the Washington Post in April. “I hated seeing it. I hated seeing it. And I said, ‘It’s got to be taken care of,’ and I assumed they were taking care of it.”

