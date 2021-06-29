[Jwvideo id=cjmPXUTj]

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) said Tuesday that “all roads” pointed to Covid-19 originating in China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“As we continue this investigation, I believe it is time to completely dismiss the wet market as the source of the outbreak,” McCaul said in a statement to the House Homeland Security Committee, where he serves as the ranking Republican. “We have confirmed case 10 days before the wet market cluster that had no connection to the market itself.”

He also questioned whether China’s ruling Communist Party had acted to fuel suspicions that the virus started at the market. “In fact, I would say that this is a diversion by the CCP,” McCaul said. “All roads point to the lab.”

China has denied that the lab — which studies coronaviruses — was responsible for creating Covid-19. U.S. officials have increasingly questioned that claim, including former Centers for Disease Control Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield, who told CNN in March the “most likely etiology” of the virus was that it had “escaped” from the lab.

McCaul also said on Tuesday that his committee had received new evidence the Chinese military took over the lab in 2017 — not, as previously thought, in January 2020.

“That signals to me, as a prosecutor, the CCP was worried about something at the lab before the world even knew what Covid-19 was,” McCaul said. “Why else would they put the Chinese military in charge?”

