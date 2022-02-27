House Republican Posts Confounding Tweet Blaming ‘Millennial Leftists’ for a ‘Woke Sky’
A House Republican published a confounding Tweet Sunday, which left many observers scratching their heads, trying to decipher its meaning.
In a Sunday afternoon dispatch, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) railed against “millennial leftists” in confusing fashion.
“You millennial leftists who never lived one day under nuclear threat can now reflect upon your woke sky,” Higgins wrote. “You made quite a non-binary fuss to save the world from intercontinental ballistic tweets.”
