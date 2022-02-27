A House Republican published a confounding Tweet Sunday, which left many observers scratching their heads, trying to decipher its meaning.

In a Sunday afternoon dispatch, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) railed against “millennial leftists” in confusing fashion.

“You millennial leftists who never lived one day under nuclear threat can now reflect upon your woke sky,” Higgins wrote. “You made quite a non-binary fuss to save the world from intercontinental ballistic tweets.”

What does this even mean — Elizabeth Vargas (@EVargasTV) February 27, 2022

Higgins, who has previously drawn condemnation for a bizarre selfie video he shot inside Auschwitz, left many on social media confused with his bizarre comment:

The sky is now woke. https://t.co/2dsmbC4CEf — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) February 27, 2022

Old man yells at rainbow dot gif https://t.co/4dHOGKbJIf — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) February 27, 2022

I’m semi-fluent in both MAGA and woke and I can’t make sense of this. https://t.co/Ysw8VkVsP3 — Tad Vezner (@SPnoir) February 27, 2022

Rep. Word Salad has something to say https://t.co/9nuxvSatEh — Neal Rogers 🇺🇦 (@nealrogers) February 27, 2022

what is a woke sky https://t.co/WKm3A8pdje — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) February 27, 2022

Elect fewer stupid people to Congress or you get people like this, spewing incoherent nonsense like this. https://t.co/5OyL2VupoO — Mike Masnick (@mmasnick) February 27, 2022

It’s like Mad Libs for people who are mad at libs. https://t.co/a2kzEZdmZ9 — Eric Wittmershaus (@wittmershaus) February 27, 2022

——

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com