House Republican Posts Confounding Tweet Blaming ‘Millennial Leftists’ for a ‘Woke Sky’

By Joe DePaoloFeb 27th, 2022, 4:14 pm
 

Alex Wong/Getty Images

A House Republican published a confounding Tweet Sunday, which left many observers scratching their heads, trying to decipher its meaning.

In a Sunday afternoon dispatch, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) railed against “millennial leftists” in confusing fashion.

“You millennial leftists who never lived one day under nuclear threat can now reflect upon your woke sky,” Higgins wrote. “You made quite a non-binary fuss to save the world from intercontinental ballistic tweets.”

Higgins, who has previously drawn condemnation for a bizarre selfie video he shot inside Auschwitz, left many on social media confused with his bizarre comment:

——

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: joed@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo