House Republican ‘Thrilled to Attend’ Gay Son’s Wedding Days After Voting Against Same-Sex Marriage Bill

Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-PA) attended his gay son’s wedding over the weekend, which occurred mere days after he voted against a bill to ensure same-sex marriage is codified at the federal level.

Asked about his presence at the ceremony, a representative for the Pennsylvania Republican said the congressman was “thrilled.”

NBC News reported Thompson’s son, who was not named, was married Friday to another man. NBC chose not to identify either man.

The son confirmed to the outlet his father was there, as did Thompson’s press secretary.

“Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life,” Maddison Stone told NBC via email.

She said Thompson and his wife are happy to have a new son-in-law.

Thompson’s attendance at the same-sex wedding came three days after he voted with a majority of House Republicans against the Respect for Marriage Act.

The bill passed 267-157, with 47 Republicans voting in favor of it. Thompson voted no, but did not explain the vote.

Stone, in an email to Centre Daily News in State College, Pennsylvania, categorized the introduction of the Respect for Marriage act a political “stunt.”

“This bill was nothing more than an election-year messaging stunt for Democrats in Congress who have failed to address historic inflation and out of control prices at gas pumps and grocery stores,” Stone told the outlet.

Democrats are currently seeking 10 Republican votes in order to send the Respect for Marriage Act to President Joe Biden’s desk.

