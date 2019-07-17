House Votes to Table Trump Impeachment Resolution

The House of Representatives has voted down the impeachment resolution introduced by Congressman Al Green (D- TX) against President Donald Trump.

Green has been a major advocate for impeachment over the past year-plus, and he introduced the resolution today following the House voting to condemn the president’s tweets as racist.

Per NBC News:

“President Donald Trump’s racist comments that have legitimatized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color,” Green said Tuesday night on the House floor. “Donald John Trump, by causing such harm to the society of the United States, is unfit to be president and warrants impeachment, trial and removal from office.” Green had told reporters on Wednesday that he hoped the House would vote for impeachment, not to table or refer it to committee. He said “bigotry” qualified as a “high crime and misdemeanor.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said earlier today she’s not supporting the motion:

Pelosi makes clear today she wants to quickly dispose of Al Green's impeachment resolution, saying the six committees investigating Trump is the "serious path" she wants to take instead. She says she hasn't yet read Green's resolution but says: "We will deal with it on the floor" pic.twitter.com/vuNSiAwmJs — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 17, 2019

The House ultimately voted 332-95 this afternoon in favor of killing the resolution.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com