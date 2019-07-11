On CNN, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo publicly came out against the ICE family deportation raids that the Trump administration announced will commence on Sunday: “Families belong together. …We should be chasing crooks, not cooks.”

Houston is one of 10 cities across the country that will be targeted as part of ICE’s planned family deportation raids that President Donald Trump first announced last month. But Acevedo told CNN’s Don Lemon that these immigrant sweeps in his city won’t help improve public safety and are instead an affront to “Judeo-Christian values.”

“Houston is a very welcoming city. The mayor welcomes everyone who is here to live responsibly and earn a living,” Acevedo said. “And we do work with ICE as it deals homeland security and going after real hard criminals. We’re just hopeful that we don’t create greater problems for society by separating families. Families belong together. They certainly don’t belong apart, and I think you add insult to the wound and salt to the wound when you announce these starting on the sabbath, which is Sunday, which for a Judeo-Christian society runs contrary to everything that we stand for.”

“I think we should be chasing crooks, not cooks,” Acevedo explained.

When Lemon asked Acevedo if the timing of the raids was strategic, the police chief criticized the partisan score-settling that is fueling the crackdown on immigration — and the backlash to it.

“Too many elected officials are more worried about political theater and feeding the base, and that’s both sides of the equation, right? ‘We’re going to deport two million people’ to feed the base; ‘Going to start on a Sunday’ to feed the base on the right. And on the left you’ve got the other idiocy: ‘We’re going to get rid of ICE.'”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

