‘How Can I Say This Tactfully?’ Biden Roasts Trump-Republican Losses On World Stage As ‘Message’ To Allies and Rivals

President Joe Biden placed Trump-Republican defeats in an international context during his foreign swing, making a point of repeatedly positing those results as a strong message to allies and rivals on the world stage.

In a press conference following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Biden opened with remarks about the midterms, which were widely seen as a Trump-fueled failure for Republicans.

The president called the results a “strong rejection of political violence and voter intimidation,” and a message to “the world and our allies and our competitors” who followed the elections “closely”:

What we saw was the strength and resilience of the American democracy, and we saw it in action. And the American people proved once again that democracy is who we are. And there was a strong rejection of election deniers at every level, from those seeking to lead our states and those seeking to serve in Congress and also those seeking to oversee the elections. And there was a strong rejection of political violence and voter intimidation. There was an emphatic statement that in America, the will of the people prevails. I have — I’ve traveled this week, and it’s been clear just how closely the world and our allies and our competitors as well have been following our elections at home. (Clears throat.) Excuse me, I have a little cold. And what these elections showed is that there is a deep and unwavering commitment in America to preserving and protecting and defending democracy.

Minutes later, Biden elaborated as he answered a question about his lengthy meeting with Xi:

And do I think he’s willing to compromise on various issues? Yes. I think he understands that — look, I think — how can I say this tactfully? I think the — I think the election held in the United States was — still leaves a little bit uncertain — has sent a very strong message around the world that the United States is ready to play. The United States is — the Republicans who survived ,and along with the Democrats, are of the view that we’re going to stay fully engaged in the world and that we, in fact, know what we’re about. And so I don’t get any sense that there’s more or less confrontation.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

