‘How Exactly Is This Legal?’ CBS Anchor Confronts DeSantis Super PAC About Bus Tour

CBS News Political Correspondent and anchor Caitlin Huey-Burns confronted pro-DeSantis Super PAC founder Ken Cuccinelli over a bus tour that may come up to the “gray line” of forbidden coordination, asking “How exactly is this legal?”

Cuccinelli heads the Super PAC , which has taken on outsize importance since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis began shaking up his troubled campaign this week.

On Wednesday’s edition of the CBS News streaming program America Decides, Huey-Burns pressed Cuccinelli about a bus tour that looked to her an awful lot like coordination that’s not allowed under federal election law:

HUEY-BURNS: And we’ll see DeSantis and Trump in the same venue later this week in Iowa. Speaking of Iowa, your PAC is hosting DeSantis on a bus tour later this week. Federal law prohibits super PACs like yours from coordinating with campaigns. So, how exactly is this legal? CUCCINELLI: So we can set up events and then invite him to come they just can’t have any input on what happens at the event for instance, you know, so we set up a bus tour, proposed it to the campaign and they either say yes or no. And that’s, that’s why it’s legal. They don’t have any control over the arrangements made. So we kind of– HUEY-BURNS: Isn’t that kind of stretching it though? Isn’t that going right up to that gray line? CUCCINELLI: No, that’s not stretching it at all. No, if it were, we’re not getting near any gray lines. The ground we’re trotting, is well trod, we’re doing what others before us have done and the FEC has dealt with all these issues. We’re not, we’re not playing fast and loose at all. We’re being very tight to stay inside the lines. HUEY-BURNS: Alright, Ken Cuccinelli, we’ll be watching DeSantis on that bus tour later this week on the ground in Iowa. Thank you so much for your time. CUCCINELLI: Good to talk to you.

Watch above via America Decides.

