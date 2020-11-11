How Has It Been Going At The White House Since Trump Lost? A Photo Essay

US President Donald Trump watches from the motorcade as he returns to the White House in Washington, DC, after playing golf on November 7, 2020. – Joyous celebrations erupted in Washington on Saturday after Joe Biden was declared winner of the US presidency, as several people poured into the streets of the US capital — some of them chanting, cheering and singing in front of the White House. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
President Donald Trump has not appeared or spoken publicly since President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, but they say a picture is worth a thousand words — and photojournalists have captured a lot of them.
It was a dramatic scene on Saturday when most major outlets called the race for Biden — while Trump was golfing at his Sterling, Virginia resort and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani was giving a press conference in the parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping.
Since then, Trump has tweeted, but has not emerged to speak publicly, which many are characterizing as going into hiding. Here’s the story of the post-defeat Trump White House in pictures from photojournalists and reporters.
TOPSHOT – US President Donald Trump (L) golfs at Trump National Golf Club on November 7, 2020 in Sterling, Virginia. – Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (R) golfs at Trump National Golf Club on November 7, 2020 in Sterling, Virginia. – Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump watches from the motorcade as he returns to the White House in Washington, DC, after playing golf on November 7, 2020. – Joyous celebrations erupted in Washington on Saturday after Joe Biden was declared winner of the US presidency, as several people poured into the streets of the US capital — some of them chanting, cheering and singing in front of the White House. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Supporters of US President Donald Trump wait for his motorcade to leave the Trump International golf club in Sterling, Virginia on November 7, 2020. – Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
The presidential motorcade, with US President Donald Trump, travels through Reston, Virginia, after President Trump played golf at his International golf club on November 7, 2020. – Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT – People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. – Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT – A woman waves a Joe Biden flag as people celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. – Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump supporters (R) and Black Lives Matter supporters debate in front of the North Carolina Capitol in Raleigh, North Carolina, during a “Protect The Results” rally. November 7, 2020. – Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by Grant Baldwin / AFP) (Photo by GRANT BALDWIN/AFP via Getty Images)
A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits on the National Mall in Washington DC on November 7, 2020. – Joyous celebrations erupted in Washington on Saturday after Joe Biden was declared winner of the US presidency, as several people poured into the streets of the US capital — some of them chanting, cheering and singing in front of the White House. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Supporters carry a cut-out of US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as they celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. – Joyous celebrations erupted in Washington on Saturday after Joe Biden was declared winner of the US presidency, as several people poured into the streets of the US capital — some of them chanting, cheering and singing in front of the White House. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT – US President Donald Trump walks to his motorcade on the South Lawn of the White House on November 8, 2020 in Washington, DC. – World leaders rushed to congratulate US president-elect Joe Biden, with many expressing hopes of unity and cooperation following four years of explosive Donald Trump diplomacy. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
STERLING, VA – NOVEMBER 08: President Donald Trump waves to media across the Potomac River as he plays a round of golf at his private club, Trump National Golf Club, on November 8, 2020 in Sterling, Virginia. The President is at his club the second day in a row after finding out that he has lost the 2020 Presidential Election to former Vice President, and now President-elect, Joe Biden during his game yesterday. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT – US President Donald Trump(R) looks out of his car as he drives past supporters outside of the Trump International Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia on November 8, 2020. – Donald Trump returned Sunday to his golf course in a Washington suburb, a day after news media announced his defeat in the presidential election at the hands of Democrat Joe Biden. For his part, the former vice president attended Mass along with family members at a Catholic church near his home in Wilmington, Delaware, as he regularly does. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 08: Supporters of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump cheer, hold signs, make photographs and gesture as Trump’s motorcade returns to the White House November 08, 2020 in Washington, DC. More than 75 million ballots were cast for Biden, who defeated President Donald Trump in his bid to be re-elected. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Employees of the Architect of the Capitol build a scaffolding at the West Front of the Capitol as construction of the 2021 presidential inaugural platform continues November 9, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. – President Donald Trump was still refusing to concede his election loss November 9, 2020, but Democrat Joe Biden plowed ahead anyway with the first meeting of a parallel coronavirus task force, initiating an awkward and potentially volatile transition period. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 10: A gardening crew works on replacing the lawn on the grounds of the White House on November 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump had no public events scheduled in the last three days after President-elect Joe Biden claimed victory in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 09: Grounds keepers work on the North Lawn of the White House on November 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to concede the 2020 presidential election after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)
A view of the White House as US President Donald Trump continues to challenge the results of the 2020 US Presidential Election November 10, 2020, in Washington, DC. – President-elect Joe Biden on November 10, 2020 called President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede his election loss an “embarrassment” but dismissed the standoff as unimportant. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
A Marine arrives to stand guard outside the West Wing of the White House as US President Donald Trump continues to challenge the results of the 2020 US Presidential Election November 10, 2020, in Washington, DC. – President-elect Joe Biden on November 10, 2020 called President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede his election loss an “embarrassment” but dismissed the standoff as unimportant. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
