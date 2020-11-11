How Has It Been Going At The White House Since Trump Lost? A Photo Essay

President Donald Trump has not appeared or spoken publicly since President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, but they say a picture is worth a thousand words — and photojournalists have captured a lot of them.

It was a dramatic scene on Saturday when most major outlets called the race for Biden — while Trump was golfing at his Sterling, Virginia resort and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani was giving a press conference in the parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

Since then, Trump has tweeted, but has not emerged to speak publicly, which many are characterizing as going into hiding. Here’s the story of the post-defeat Trump White House in pictures from photojournalists and reporters.

A piggy Trump head on a spike near the White House #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/rwUlwSOckr — Jane Recker (@janerecker) November 7, 2020

