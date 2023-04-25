Howard Stern Says Don Lemon Was ‘Lucky’ To Be Fired on The Same Day As Tucker Carlson: ‘No One Will Even Notice’

Howard Stern weighed in on the abrupt firing of both Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday.

The conversation took place on the Tuesday edition of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. Stern spoke with co-host Robin Quivers about the media shakeup.

“The other big headline was this guy Tucker Carlson, who’s like the biggest thing on Fox News. He got fired, essentially, the speculation is that… not for what he said on air, but someone was– I don’t know, I don’t know what’s going on over there,” Stern said.

“Don Lemon got fired over at CNN and then some other guy at NBC, Jeff Shell, who’s an executive, got fired. And I’m like, Jeff Shell’s so lucky and so is Don Lemon because Tucker Carlson getting fired on the same day you get fired, you barely make news, like no one will even notice,” Stern added.

“You’re having the same thought I was. I thought when they heard that Tucker Carlson was fired, they said, ‘Quickly get those firings out there in the public, because it’ll be dwarfed by the Tucker Carlson,'” Quivers noted.

Stern agreed that executives thought it was a perfect day to get all the firings out of the way.

“I’ll tell you what happened. Tucker Carlson got fired and CNN called a quick meeting, said, ‘Hey listen, let’s go fire Don Lemon and let’s get rid of Jeff Shell too because now is the time to get rid of everybody cause no one’s gonna really make a big deal about it,” Stern said.

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com