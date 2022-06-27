Howard Stern Says He’ll Run for President to Pack Supreme Court After They Overturned Roe

Howard Stern said he wants to run for president following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On the Monday edition of The Howard Stern Show he began discussing the idea with co-host Robin Quivers.

“I said to Robin, and I hate to say this, but, but I said to her, ‘I’m actually gonna probably have to run for president now,'” Stern said.

“I was trying to push him into it earlier. Now he’s reluctantly stepping up,” Quivers said.

Stern began to talk about his plan to abolish the electoral college as soon as he took office. “The only reason I would run and I start — I went into a long winded speech over the weekend to Robin about how I am going to do the very simple thing. That’ll set the country straight one vote, one person, no more of this Electoral College, I’m getting rid of it. And then Robin said, ‘Well, can you do that as president?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, let’s find out!'”

“The problem with most presidents, they have too big of an agenda. The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again, this whole mess that we’re in with that, um, lightweight Clarence Thomas, who’s been sitting there like Darth Vader, dormant, waiting for other cooks to join the Supreme Court and waiting and waiting through the decades until — and he saw this, [Brett] Kavanaugh get on and [Amy] Coney Barrett — whatever the fuck her name is,” he continued.

As the show continued, Stern began to go after former President Donald Trump, “This is Trump’s legacy. I hope he’s happy — back alley abortions.”

“He’s deranged,” Stern declared. “These justices are deranged. Clarence Thomas is talking — I don’t even know what he’s talking about. He’s going to undo gay rights. You know, gay marriage.”

“I hope they roll it all the way back to slavery. And then they slap him on a plantation,” Quivers said in reference to Thomas.

Listen above via The Howard Stern Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com