Howie Mandel Catches Joe Rogan By Surprise With Candid Comments About His Depression: ‘I’m a F*cking Mess’

Comedian Howie Mandel got candid with Joe Rogan about his struggles with depression during a recent interview.

On the Wednesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan sat down with Mandel to talk about the world of stand-up comedy and Mandel’s long career.

During their conversation, Mandel offhandedly mentioned that he was not happy.

“But you seem happy,” Rogan said. “You seem happy when you’re around people. That’s why it’s confusing.”

“That’s the scariest thing. Yeah. Nobody’s more confused than me. And right now, as I talk to you, I’m incredibly medicated,” Mandel said while refusing to discuss the exact medication he’s been taking.

Mandel said, “I’m not talking about what I’m on because people – it may not be good for you and I don’t want people to take –”

“That’s very admirable of you,” Rogan said.

“Yeah, but I do — I get help. I’m surrounded by people. The dichotomy between how I feel and what I do, is huge. You know, I’m a fucking mess. And, you know, I deal with depression and anxiety,” Madel added.

As the conversation continued, Rogan noted that every encounter that he’s had with Mandel had been memorable.

“It’s unfortunate because you’re such a nice guy. Every encounter I’ve ever had with you has been so pleasant and so fun and so nice. I always walk away going, ‘Howie is like the nicest fucking guy.’ I always feel that way. So when I hear about a person like you that doesn’t feel well — that gets depressed. I’m like, Goddammit. When he is around people, he seems so happy,” Rogan explained.

“I’ll tell you why. Because like in this moment I’m talking to you. So I’m in this moment, you know, listening to you, responding to you,” Mandel said that in that state he wasn’t necessarily happy but distracted.

Mandel said the worst thing for him is “quiet time.”

“I don’t like nighttime. I don’t like when I get into my own head. That’s why I like stand-up comedy. Because in those moments, you’re just in the moment. Cause you have to be,” Mandel said.

“If I veered off into the darkness that is me and not listening to a word you’re saying and not trying to respond. I’m just trying to, you know, I feel like I’m balancing on this little ledge all the time. And these words and these interactions hold me — are my cable that hold me on this side of it without falling off.

“Wow — That’s heavy,” Rogan replied.

“It is heavy,” Mandel agreed.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

