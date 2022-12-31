‘Humble Man of Prayer and Study’: Presidents, Prime Ministers, Kings, and Leaders React to Death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
On Saturday, the Vatican announced the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the age of 95 at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in Vatican City after a period of illness.
Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, Pope Benedict XVI, who was born in April of 1927 in Germany, resigned the papacy in 2013 due to his advanced age, the first pontiff to do so since 1415.
At the New Year’s Eve celebration at the Vatican, Pope Francis honored Pope Emeritus Benedict.
“We are moved as we recall him as such a noble person, so kind. And we feel such gratitude in our hearts: gratitude to God for having given him to the Church and to the world; gratitude to him for all the good he accomplished, and above all, for his witness of faith and prayer, especially in these last years of his recollected life,” said Pope Francis. “Only God knows the value and the power of his intercession, of the sacrifices he offered for the good of the Church.”
World leaders reacted in statements and on social media Saturday, including outgoing Speak of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, King Charles III of Britain, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Media figures like Newt Gingrich and organizations like PETA also offered remembrances.
President Biden:
Rep. Pelosi:
I am always moved by Pope Benedict’s encyclical, “God is Love,” where he quotes St. Augustine highlighting our duty as public servants to fight for justice.
May it be comfort to Pope Francis and the Vatican community that so many pray for Pope Benedict during this sad time.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 31, 2022
Speaker Pelosi’s full statement.
Vice President Kamala Harris wrote that she joins the world in mourning, and described Pope Benedict as “an inspiration.”
UN Secretary General Guterres:
Secretary General Guterres also released a statement. “We remember Pope Benedict as a humble man of prayer and study. Standing on the tenets of his faith, tireless in his pursuit of peace, and determined in his defense of human rights, he was a spiritual guide to millions around the world and one of the foremost theologians scholars of our time,” it said. “We remember his visit and address to the United Nations in 2008 and his call to ‘build international relations in a way that allows every person and every people to feel they can make a difference.’”
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida released a statement, summarized by the AP:
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has expressed his condolences on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
The foreign ministry said Kishida also referred to the great contributions Pope Benedict made toward world peace. He said Japan was greatly moved by a message Benedict sent after the 2011 tsunami and Fukushima nuclear disaster spiritually uplifting the people of Japan.
“May I extend my condolences to his family, to Pope Francis, to Archbishop Eamon Martin, to his friends and colleagues, and to all members of the Catholic faith both in Ireland and across the world,” said President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, who released a statement:
It is with sadness that Catholics around the world will have learned of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
At this time of the return of war on our continent and in so many areas of the world, he will be remembered for his untiring efforts to find a common path in promoting peace and goodwill throughout the world, including a steadfast interest in peace in Northern Ireland.
President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi released a statement to the press:
My thoughts go out to Catholics in Pakistan and around the world, bereaved by the departure of His Holiness Benedict XVI, who worked for a more fraternal wrold. His powerful calls for solidarity with marginalized people everywhere and his urgent appeals to close the widening gap between the rich and poor are more relevant than ever.
My thoughts are with the millions around the world who grieve his passing.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby tweeted and released a statement:
In his life and ministry, Pope Benedict XVI directed people to Christ. I join with Pope Francis and all the Catholic Church in mourning his death. May he rest in Christ’s peace and rise in glory with all the Saints.
— Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) December 31, 2022
— Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) December 31, 2022
Pope Benedict was one of the greatest theologians of his age – committed to the faith of the Church and stalwart in its defence. In all things, not least in his writing and his preaching, he looked to Jesus Christ, the image of the invisible God. It was abundantly clear that Christ was the root of his thought and the basis of his prayer.
In 2013 Pope Benedict took the courageous and humble step to resign the papacy, the first Pope to do so since the fifteenth century. In making this choice freely he acknowledged the human frailty that affects us all. In his retirement in Rome he has led a life of prayer and now he has gone to the eternal rest granted by the Father. In his life and ministry Pope Benedict strove to direct people to Christ. May he now rest in Christ’s peace, and rise in glory with all the Saints.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Pope Benedict a “formative figure of the Catholic Church,” and wrote on Twitter that, “as the ‘German’ pope, Benedict XVI was a special church leader for many, not just in this country.”
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari described the Pope Emeritus as “a renowned scholar and theologian” and praised his “dedication to advancing inter-faith dialogue and peace,” according to Nigerian press.
Outgoing President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro released a statement to the press:
Although his pontificate was short, he leaves an immense legacy for the Catholic Church, for all Christians and for humanity … In defense of the truth of the Gospel, he fearlessly criticized the errors of the so-called ‘liberation theology,’ which intends to mix up Christianity with erroneous concepts of Marxism.
The New York Post notes that Russian President Vladimir Putin called the late Pope “a prominent religious figure and statesman [and[ a staunch defender of traditional Christian values.”
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described Benedict as “a giant of faith and reason” in a statement:
Benedict XVI was a giant of faith and reason. A man in love with the Lord who put his life at the service of the Universal Church and has spoken, and will continue to speak, to the hearts and minds of people with the spiritual, cultural and intellectual depth of his Magisterium. A Christian, a pastor, a theologian: a great man whom history will not forget.
King Charles released a statement via Twitter, expressing condolences to Pope Francis on the death of his predecessor.
Members of the House and Senate shared their thoughts, as did some organizations, celebrities, and others.
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC):
Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX)
Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-IL)
Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH)
Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK)
Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX):
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA):
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA):
Former Ambassador Nikki Haley:
Newt and Callista Gingrich:
The 9/11 Memorial and Museum:
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA):
Pope Benedict spoke strongly against the industrial abuse of animals—especially about the extreme suffering of animals raised for food.
He leaves a legacy of compassion towards ALL of god’s creatures ❤️
Rest in peace. https://t.co/mPM1NG0vqB
— PETA (@peta) December 31, 2022
Catholic university Seton Hall:
Actor Carl Weathers:
Actor Robert Davi:
ESPN Analyst Dick Vitale:
There are many hundreds more such messages from prominent figures around the globe. There were also more critical, negative reactions on social media.
