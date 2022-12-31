‘Humble Man of Prayer and Study’: Presidents, Prime Ministers, Kings, and Leaders React to Death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

On Saturday, the Vatican announced the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the age of 95 at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in Vatican City after a period of illness.

Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, Pope Benedict XVI, who was born in April of 1927 in Germany, resigned the papacy in 2013 due to his advanced age, the first pontiff to do so since 1415.

At the New Year’s Eve celebration at the Vatican, Pope Francis honored Pope Emeritus Benedict.

“We are moved as we recall him as such a noble person, so kind. And we feel such gratitude in our hearts: gratitude to God for having given him to the Church and to the world; gratitude to him for all the good he accomplished, and above all, for his witness of faith and prayer, especially in these last years of his recollected life,” said Pope Francis. “Only God knows the value and the power of his intercession, of the sacrifices he offered for the good of the Church.”

World leaders reacted in statements and on social media Saturday, including outgoing Speak of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, King Charles III of Britain, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Media figures like Newt Gingrich and organizations like PETA also offered remembrances.

President Biden:

Jill and I join Catholics and others around the world in mourning the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. He'll be remembered as a renowned theologian, with a lifetime of devotion to the Church, guided by his principles and faith. May he continue to be an inspiration to all. pic.twitter.com/ufGRsscnZV — President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2022

Rep. Pelosi:

Paul and I join our fellow Catholics in mourning the passing of Pope Benedict XVI: a leader whose devotion, scholarship and message stirred the hearts of people of all faiths. It was my privilege to visit His Holiness in the Vatican and to welcome him to our nation’s capital. pic.twitter.com/CP3LLykYa4 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 31, 2022

I am always moved by Pope Benedict’s encyclical, “God is Love,” where he quotes St. Augustine highlighting our duty as public servants to fight for justice. May it be comfort to Pope Francis and the Vatican community that so many pray for Pope Benedict during this sad time. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 31, 2022

Speaker Pelosi’s full statement.

Vice President Kamala Harris wrote that she joins the world in mourning, and described Pope Benedict as “an inspiration.”

Doug and I join the world in mourning the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. His devotion to faith, peace and humanity serves as an inspiration to us all. Our prayers are with Catholics everywhere. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 31, 2022

UN Secretary General Guterres:

It is with great sadness that I have learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. I offer my deepest condolences to Catholics and others around the world who were inspired by his life of prayer and tenacious commitment to non-violence and peace. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 31, 2022

Secretary General Guterres also released a statement. “We remember Pope Benedict as a humble man of prayer and study. Standing on the tenets of his faith, tireless in his pursuit of peace, and determined in his defense of human rights, he was a spiritual guide to millions around the world and one of the foremost theologians scholars of our time,” it said. “We remember his visit and address to the United Nations in 2008 and his call to ‘build international relations in a way that allows every person and every people to feel they can make a difference.’”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida released a statement, summarized by the AP:

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has expressed his condolences on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The foreign ministry said Kishida also referred to the great contributions Pope Benedict made toward world peace. He said Japan was greatly moved by a message Benedict sent after the 2011 tsunami and Fukushima nuclear disaster spiritually uplifting the people of Japan.

“May I extend my condolences to his family, to Pope Francis, to Archbishop Eamon Martin, to his friends and colleagues, and to all members of the Catholic faith both in Ireland and across the world,” said President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, who released a statement:

It is with sadness that Catholics around the world will have learned of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. At this time of the return of war on our continent and in so many areas of the world, he will be remembered for his untiring efforts to find a common path in promoting peace and goodwill throughout the world, including a steadfast interest in peace in Northern Ireland.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi released a statement to the press:

My thoughts go out to Catholics in Pakistan and around the world, bereaved by the departure of His Holiness Benedict XVI, who worked for a more fraternal wrold. His powerful calls for solidarity with marginalized people everywhere and his urgent appeals to close the widening gap between the rich and poor are more relevant than ever. My thoughts are with the millions around the world who grieve his passing.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby tweeted and released a statement:

In his life and ministry, Pope Benedict XVI directed people to Christ. I join with Pope Francis and all the Catholic Church in mourning his death. May he rest in Christ’s peace and rise in glory with all the Saints. My statement: https://t.co/b1COzzT2S1 pic.twitter.com/NjGPprL1uI — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) December 31, 2022

Pope Benedict was one of the greatest theologians of his age – committed to the faith of the Church and stalwart in its defence. In all things, not least in his writing and his preaching, he looked to Jesus Christ, the image of the invisible God. It was abundantly clear that Christ was the root of his thought and the basis of his prayer. In 2013 Pope Benedict took the courageous and humble step to resign the papacy, the first Pope to do so since the fifteenth century. In making this choice freely he acknowledged the human frailty that affects us all. In his retirement in Rome he has led a life of prayer and now he has gone to the eternal rest granted by the Father. In his life and ministry Pope Benedict strove to direct people to Christ. May he now rest in Christ’s peace, and rise in glory with all the Saints.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Pope Benedict a “formative figure of the Catholic Church,” and wrote on Twitter that, “as the ‘German’ pope, Benedict XVI was a special church leader for many, not just in this country.”

Als „deutscher“ #Papst war #BenediktXVI. für viele nicht nur hierzulande ein besonderer Kirchenführer. Die Welt verliert eine prägende Figur der katholischen Kirche, eine streitbare Persönlichkeit und einen klugen Theologen. Meine Gedanken sind bei Papst Franziskus. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) December 31, 2022

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari described the Pope Emeritus as “a renowned scholar and theologian” and praised his “dedication to advancing inter-faith dialogue and peace,” according to Nigerian press.

Outgoing President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro released a statement to the press:

Although his pontificate was short, he leaves an immense legacy for the Catholic Church, for all Christians and for humanity … In defense of the truth of the Gospel, he fearlessly criticized the errors of the so-called ‘liberation theology,’ which intends to mix up Christianity with erroneous concepts of Marxism.

The New York Post notes that Russian President Vladimir Putin called the late Pope “a prominent religious figure and statesman [and[ a staunch defender of traditional Christian values.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described Benedict as “a giant of faith and reason” in a statement:

Benedict XVI was a giant of faith and reason. A man in love with the Lord who put his life at the service of the Universal Church and has spoken, and will continue to speak, to the hearts and minds of people with the spiritual, cultural and intellectual depth of his Magisterium. A Christian, a pastor, a theologian: a great man whom history will not forget.

King Charles released a statement via Twitter, expressing condolences to Pope Francis on the death of his predecessor.

The King has sent a message of condolence to Pope Francis following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI: — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 31, 2022

Members of the House and Senate shared their thoughts, as did some organizations, celebrities, and others.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC):

I was saddened to hear of the passing of former Pope Benedict XVI. May he rest in eternal glory. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) December 31, 2022

Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX)

May Pope Benedict XVI Rest In Peace. 🙏🏼 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oYYk4NXdTj — Congresswoman Mayra Flores (@repmayraflores) December 31, 2022

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-IL)

May Pope Benedict XVI’s soul and lifetime of dedication to faith, hope, charity, peace, and good works continue to inspire the people of our precious world. https://t.co/0ZOyNRjsKa — Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) December 31, 2022

Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH)

Pope Benedict XVI was a servant of God first and foremost. He was a great theologian and scholar and his life inspired people around the globe. — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) December 31, 2022

Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK)

Pope Benedict XVI had a tremendous impact on the Catholic Church. He rooted himself in Christ and worked tirelessly to share God’s teachings and compassion with the world. May he rest in peace. — Rep. Stephanie Bice (@RepBice) December 31, 2022

Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX):

Pope Benedict dedicated his life to serving God, and his passing is an immense loss. Camille and I are praying for peace and comfort for our Catholic neighbors and friends as they grieve his loss. — Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) December 31, 2022

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA):

Pope Benedict XVI dedicated his life to spreading Christ’s love, mercy, and light. He was a servant of God and shepherd to many. My heart is with the Catholic community today. pic.twitter.com/ivcOAsLwQr — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) December 31, 2022

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA):

Pope Benedict was a devoted man of faith who dedicated his life to the Catholic Church & teachings of Jesus. May he rest in peace knowing he spread the Gospel & moved millions of hearts toward Christ. As a fellow Catholic, I join people of all faiths in mourning our beloved Pope. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 31, 2022

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley:

Pope Benedict was a humble, faithful man and intellect who reminded us every day —in word and deed—the importance of a life lived in service to God. May we lift him up in prayer and may he rest in God’s eternal peace. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) December 31, 2022

Newt and Callista Gingrich:

May Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/F6EQrvuc7k — Callista Gingrich (@CallyGingrich) December 31, 2022

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum:

We are honored to have welcomed Pope Benedict XVI at Ground Zero in April 2008, when he offered a prayer of healing and peace that still resonates today. Image used with permission of the city of New York. pic.twitter.com/V2yzvVP8Ho — 9/11 Memorial & Museum (@Sept11Memorial) December 31, 2022

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA):

Pope Benedict spoke strongly against the industrial abuse of animals—especially about the extreme suffering of animals raised for food. He leaves a legacy of compassion towards ALL of god’s creatures ❤️ Rest in peace. https://t.co/mPM1NG0vqB — PETA (@peta) December 31, 2022

Catholic university Seton Hall:

The Seton Hall community mourns the passing of Pope Benedict XVI. May his selfless leadership of our Church provide inspiration and guidance to all those who serve others in the spirit of Hebrews 7:17, “You are a priest forever according to the order of Melchizedek.” pic.twitter.com/NwArwU7cPN — Seton Hall (@SetonHall) December 31, 2022

Actor Carl Weathers:

RIP Pope Benedict. May this world, in his honor, become and #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) December 31, 2022

Actor Robert Davi:

May Pope Benedict be taken to Heaven on a blanket of Prayers from the faithful ! RIP Padre your humility was palpable ✝️✝️✝️🙏🙏🙏 — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) December 31, 2022

ESPN Analyst Dick Vitale:

One of the special moments in our Life was the joy My wife Lorraine & I had in sharing time meeting POPE BENEDICT XVI in Castel Gandolfo . It is located outside of Rome & is the Pope’s summer residence . MAY POPE BENEDICT XVI RIP! pic.twitter.com/u8WQqVpV0b — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 31, 2022

There are many hundreds more such messages from prominent figures around the globe. There were also more critical, negative reactions on social media.

(This post may be updated to include more global figures.)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com