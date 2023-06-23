Hunter Biden Attorney Claims Stunning Whistleblower Testimony Reflects Client’s ‘Horrible Addiction’: Words ‘Solely His Own’

Chris Clark, Hunter Biden’s lawyer, released a statement on Friday in response to IRS whistleblower testimony released by Congressional Republicans on Thursday that included a WhatsApp text message in which Hunter threatened a Chinese official with his father’s influence. Clark’s claimed that the text was while Hunter Biden was addicted to hard drugs and they were “solely his own” and not connected to his father, President Joe Biden.

The statement was a response to stunning testimony from IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, which included him saying:

We obtained a July 30th, 2017, WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to Henry Zhao, where Hunter Biden wrote: ‘I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.

Clark released a statement in response saying, “An extensive, five-year-long investigation conducted by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) concluded this week, which resulted in my client taking responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments, as well as a firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement.”

“As his attorney through this entire matter, I can say that any suggestion the investigation was not thorough, or cut corners, or cut my client any slack, is preposterous and deeply irresponsible,” Clark added, referring to whistleblower accusations that Hunter Biden received “preferential treatment.”

“The DOJ investigation covered a period which was a time of turmoil and addiction for my client,” Clark continued, adding:

Any verifiable words or actions of my client, in the midst of a horrible addiction, are solely his own and have no connection to anyone in his family. Biased and politically-motivated, selective leaks have plagued this matter for years. They are not only irresponsible, they are illegal. A close examination of the document released publicly yesterday by a very biased individual raises serious questions over whether it is what he claims it to be. It is dangerously misleading to make any conclusions or inferences based on this document.

Attorney General Merrick Garland declared on Friday that Trump-appointed DOJ prosecutor David Weiss had “complete authority” in deciding how to charge Hunter Biden. Weiss also wrote a letter in early June to House Republicans echoing the same sentiment.

