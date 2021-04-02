Hunter Biden Goes on Offense Against Trump in Fiery Book Preview: Pushed ‘Conspiracy Theories’ About Me While His Own Kids ‘Pocketed Millions’

After a campaign season in which he more or less served as a pinata at former President Donald Trump’s rallies, Hunter Biden is going on the offensive.

In his soon-to-be released memoir — which was previewed by ABC News Friday — the son of President Joe Biden took dead aim at the man his father replaced. And he even went after the former president’s children.

“I became a proxy for Donald Trump’s fear that he won’t be reelected,” Biden wrote. “He pushed debunked conspiracy theories about work I did in Ukraine and China, even as his own children had pocketed millions in China and Russia and his former campaign manager sat in a jail cell for laundering millions more from Ukraine.”

The campaign manager in question appears to be Paul Manafort — who was convicted of tax and bank fraud in 2018 relating to prior work in Ukraine, and later pardoned by Trump. As for the remarks about the Trump kids, Ivanka Trump received trademarks from the Chinese government in 2017, allowing for her company to hold exclusive rights to Ivanka brand jewelry, bags, and spa services. And Donald Trump Jr. was reported to have been paid for a speech at a Russian think tank — among other connections between the Trump kids and Russia.

Hunter Biden, however, was reportedly less-than-forthcoming on his own foreign dealings. In the ABC News preview of the book, correspondent Lucien Bruggeman writes the following:

In many cases, Hunter spares no detail in recounting difficult moments from his past, but glides over others — including his discharge from the U.S. Navy Reserves in 2014 after cocaine appeared in a failed drug test. The most notable omission, perhaps, is any mention of the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes, which he revealed in December after his father’s electoral victory was sealed. ABC News has also reported that federal investigators in Delaware are looking into Hunter’s business dealings in China — another topic light on new details in the memoir.

Biden’s book is out Tuesday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]