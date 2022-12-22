Hunter Biden Hires Ex-Bill Clinton/Jared Kushner Lawyer Abbe Lowell Ahead of Republican Onslaught

First Son Hunter Biden has hired high-octane attorney Abbe Lowell as the new Republican House majority prepares an onslaught of investigations into President Joe Biden’s only surviving son, as well as other family members.

Lowell — who has represented former President Bill Clinton and Jared Kushner, among others — has been tapped to handle the incoming from the incoming Congress, according to Sarah Fitzpatrick of NBC News:

Abbe Lowell, of the firm Winston and Strawn, will be primarily responsible for coordinating Hunter Biden’s response to anticipated congressional oversight investigations, as well advising on other legal issues and overall strategy, an attorney for Hunter Biden told NBC News on Wednesday. “Hunter Biden has retained Abbe Lowell to help advise him and be part of his legal team to address the challenges he is facing,” the attorney, Kevin Morris, said. “Lowell is a well-known Washington based attorney has represented numerous public officials and high profile people in DOJ investigations and trials as well as Congressional Investigations. Mr. Lowell will handle congressional investigations and general strategic advice.”

Kentucky Republican Congressman and incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee in the new GOP House James Comer has promised that he will subpoena Hunter Biden when the GOP takes over the House and begins investigating the Biden family — but has “no plans” to call President Biden to testify.

Comer has previously said that he believes they will “prevent Joe Biden from running” in 2024.

“Look, this Biden family investigation’s only going to ramp up in a Republican majority. There are a lot of questions that Joe Biden is going to have to answer with respect to his son and his brother’s influence peddling that’s happened over the past decade. So all of this together, I put the odds of Joe Biden even seeking the Democrat nomination, very, very low,” Comer said in an October interview with Fox News.

