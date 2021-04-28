Hunter Biden is set to lecture students about “fake news” in a new class at Tulane University this fall.

A syllabus for the class, “Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts,” claims America has a “rapidly advancing partisan divide” fueled “substantially by the growing political polarization” in media. It adds that it will “explore the current state of the media landscape in the United States and how media polarization, fake news, and the economics of the news business impact public policymaking in Washington, D.C.”

Biden was the subject of a pre-election firestorm in October when The New York Post published the contents of a laptop he purportedly left behind at a computer repair shop. Facebook and Twitter prevented users from sharing stories about the laptop, and some media organizations used those decisions to justify their refusal to cover it, with variations of the argument that it was “fake news.”

Biden acknowledged in April that the laptop could “certainly” be his, and said he couldn’t remember whether he left it behind at the shop in question.

Additional speakers set to make guest appearances in the New Orleans-based university’s class include:

Fox News’ Juan Williams

Former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx

The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser

The Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan ,

, CNN’s Kylie Atwood

Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan

The New York Times’ Bret Stephens

The development raised eyebrows among conservatives on Twitter on Monday.

Hunter Biden teaching a course on “fake news” is about par for the course these days. Frankly, he’s better qualified to teach a course on the uses of parmesan cheese. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 28, 2021

Hunter Biden is going to teach a class on “fake news” at Tulane University? Will he be using the pictures on his laptop as part of the course material? — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) April 28, 2021

Hunter Biden teaching a class on Fake News is like Ted Bundy teaching a class on Dating. — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) April 28, 2021

Hunter Biden is an “associate professor.” Mull that over American popular culture. https://t.co/H8tXHpSAdD — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 28, 2021

