Hunter Biden’s Attorney Sends Cease and Desist Letter to Trump, Claims Social Media Posts Are Putting Family In Danger

Hunter Biden’s lawyer sent former President Donald Trump’s legal team a cease-and-desist letter this week arguing that the GOP frontrunner’s relentless social media attacks are putting Biden’s family in danger.

ABC News reported on the letter from Abbe Lowell Thursday night.

“This is not a false alarm,” Lowell reportedly wrote, citing the violent attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband as evidence of a climate of political violence in the U.S.

“We are just one such social media message away from another incident, and you should make clear to Mr. Trump – if you have not done so already – that Mr. Trump’s words have caused harm in the past and threaten to do so again if he does not stop.”

Lowell also denounced Trump’s repeated suggestions that the cocaine recently found in the White House belong to Hunter Biden and threatened potential legal action if Trump continued to make the claims without evidence.

“Mr. Biden has neither committed nor been accused of the charges that your client is claiming … and that the Biden family was not at the White House (let alone in the vestibule) in the period when the cocaine was found,” Lowell wrote.

The letter ended by encouraging Trump’s lawyers to tell convey the message to their client that “his incitement can further hurt people and cause himself even more legal trouble.”

