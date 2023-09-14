Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Slams MAGA Republicans in First Comment on Indictment: ‘Partisan Interference’

Hunter Biden’s lawyer went on the offensive for his client after the son of President Joe Biden was indicted for federal gun charges.

On Thursday, the younger Biden was indicted on one count of making a false statement in the purchase of a Firearm, one count of making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms dealer, and one count of possession of a firearm by an illegal drug user. Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden’s attorney, gave a statement reacting to the news by lashing out at “MAGA Republicans.”

As expected, prosecutors filed charges today that they deemed were not warranted six weeks ago following a five-year investigation into this case. The evidence in this matter has not changed in the last six weeks, but the law has, and so has MAGA Republicans’ improper and partisan interference in this process.

Watch above via Fox News.

