Hunter Prober Comer Lashes Out at Biden Spox For ‘Always Picking On Me’: Spent High School ‘Stuffed In a Locker’

Kentucky Republican Congressman and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer lashed out at White House spokesman Ian Sams for “always picking on me,” telling Sean Hannity Sams likely spent high school “stuffed in a locker.”

Sams — who is the Biden administration’s chief spokesman for investigations — has been aggressive in pushing back on the probes looking to implicate President Joe Biden in his son’s business and other troubles, and noting what other fact-checkers have also pointed out: that there is no evidence to make such a direct connection.

On Thursday’s edition of The Sean Hannity Show, Comer complained about the barrage, claiming Sams is “picking on” him — particularly in tweets:

SEAN HANNITY: Now, what, do you have any reaction to– Ian Sams in the White House Counsel’s office has been very mean to you in his comments. REP. JAMES COMER: Sean. Ian Sams You know, he he’s a guy that looks to me like he spent his whole high school career stuffed in a locker because he was a smart aleck. And, you know, now he’s out and got a little power and he’s just always, you know, just picking on me and tweeting against me and everything. And he’s getting paid by the taxpayers to do it, But I don’t pay any attention to him. I think it says a lot about Joe Biden, that he has a little guy like Ian Sams come out and just lie from the podium. Everything that we’ve proven is backed up. Everything that I have talked about has been backed up by… SEAN HANNITY: Oh, I think they’re responding because I think you hit a lot of nerves here and the walls are closing in. James Comer Chairman, House Government Oversight Committee. Sir, thank you for your time.

Comer has previously lashed out at Sams by insulting his looks.

Watch above via The Sean Hannity Show.

