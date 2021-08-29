Hurricane Ida Reversed Flow of Mississippi River For Hours, Knocked Out Power for Entire City of New Orleans — And It’s Still a Category 3

Hurricane Ida battered Louisiana without mercy on Sunday, making landfall as a Category 4 storm and maintaining that windspeed for about six hours before being downgraded to a Category 3.

The storm’s winds and storm surge were so strong that the Mississippi River, which flows through New Orleans before it empties into the Gulf of Mexico, actually reversed its flow for several hours. According to a report by CNN:

Data from the US Geological Survey (USGS) indicates that the flow of the Mississippi River in New Orleans has partially reversed its flow due to the strong storm surge and winds from Hurricane Ida pushing up the river. The river gauge at Belle Chasse, just southeast of central New Orleans, shows the surface velocity of the water slowing significantly on Sunday morning from 2 feet per second down to zero by 10 a.m. CDT. The flow rate has been negative for the past three hours, reaching a peak of -0.21 feet per second at 12:45 p.m CDT.

The wind and storm surge from Hurricane Ida have partially reversed the flow of the Mississippi River near New Orleans, according to USGS datahttps://t.co/S5aVDpYdo3 pic.twitter.com/bttTHXfsgq — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 29, 2021

NOLA Ready, New Orleans’ emergency response agency, reported that the entire city was without electricity. Subsequent news reports confirmed that the entire Orleans Parish was without power, and regional utility company Entergy reported about 700,000 customers were without power statewide.

@EntergyNOLA has confirmed that New Orleans has no power. The only power in the city is coming from generators. #Ida pic.twitter.com/9clSeFcz3T — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) August 30, 2021

The number of power outages continues to rapidly increase across SE LA. #Ida pic.twitter.com/9VYBdoYvLT — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 29, 2021

Flash flood warnings were issued for New Orleans, Metairie, and Kenner until midnight local time.

Flash Flood Warning continues for New Orleans LA, Metairie LA, Kenner LA until 12:00 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/O6bLbmQZAj — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 30, 2021

Gov. John Bel Edwards (D-LA) told CNN that the entire Orleans Parish was without power, and nearly 800,000 Louisianans total were without power. Fortunately, the upgrades made to the New Orleans levees after Hurricane Katrina appeared to have been helpful, and the pump system had backup power from generators.

Ida is continuing to slowly make its way across Louisiana as a Category 3 storm, causing damage from high winds, flash flooding, and heavy rains.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com