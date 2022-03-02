Russia’s top-ranked tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova spoke out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in recent days.

The 30-year-old tennis star, who is currently No. 14 in the world, posted a lengthy message on Twitter saying, “This is my home and my country. But now I am in complete fear, as are my friends and family. But I am not afraid to clearly state my position. I am against war and violence. Personal ambitions or political motives cannot justify violence.”

“Stop the violence, stop the war,” she concluded in her message. Speaking out against the Russian government is never simple as anti-war protesters have been arrested en mass in recent days and political dissidents are regularly targeted by Vladimir Putin’s repressive regime.

As CNN’s Kate Bouldan points out, Pavlyuchenkova’s comments come as Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina has refused to play Russian or Belarusian players on tour unless they play under a ‘neutral’ flag.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced on Tuesday “the immediate suspension of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) and Belarus Tennis Federation (BTF) from ITF membership and from participation in ITF international team competition until further notice.”

During this week’s Monterrey Open in Mexico, Russia’s Anastasia Potapova agreed to Svitolina’s terms and played under a neutral flag. Svitolina, ranked 15 in the world, quickly dispatched the 20-year-old Potapova – who is ranked outside the top 100

The top-seeded Ukrainian has vowed to donate her winnings to the Ukrainian army. “I’m happy that I won for my country, but at the same time, I’m very sad,” she said after defeating Potapova on Tuesday night.

“This win, compared to what’s going on in my country, is nothing, but I’m happy. At least, I’m also fighting for my country. I’m really proud of the Ukrainians and they are really heroes. I hope everything is going to finish soon,” she added with the Ukrainian flag draped over her shoulders.

Pavlyuchenkova, who is currently off the tour with a knee injury, spoke with CNN and said the events in Ukraine transcend sports right now and she would be “selfish” to focus on her career at the moment, concluding, “it’s more than about sport right now.”

Read Pavlyuchenkova’s full message on Twitter below:

I’ve been playing tennis since I was a kid. I have represented Russia all my life. This is my home and my country. But now I am in complete fear, as are my friends and family. But I am not afraid to clearly state my position. I am against war and violence. Personal ambitions or political motives cannot justify violence. This takes away the future not only from us, but also from our children. I am confused and do not know how to help in this situation. I’m just an athlete who plays tennis. I am not a politician, not a public figure, I have no experience in this. I can only publicly disagree with these decisions taken and openly talk about it. Stop the violence, stop the war.

Watch the full clip above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com