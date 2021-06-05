MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that former President Donald Trump is on his way to being charged for inciting the deadly Capitol insurrection.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Kirschner about Trump’s culpability in the insurrection, and the former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst told Obeidallah that the Department of Justice is “building to charges against Donald Trump,” and that “I can feel it in my bones.”

Dean: What would it take for what Trump said and what these guys [the Oath Keepers recently charged] believe for the necessary evidence to be there for Trump to be charged?

Glenn: So it would take what we saw in that 38-page superseding indictment: the date for the insurrection was chosen by Donald Trump, they were incited to violence by Donald Trump and I think you have all of the building blocks you need for a charge of inciting insurrection against Donald Trump. And as to seditious conspiracy, you know they’re still building to that. A conspiracy is an agreement between two or more people to commit a crime and then one of the conspirators taking an act toward the Commission of that crime called an overt act.

You know, when you have, this is more of what I would say is a call and response conspiracy; the leader said I want you to come to DC, it will be “wild.” I want you to assemble, now that you’re here I’m going to lift you up here are my mouthpieces: Don, Jr, Mo Brooks, Giuliani, they’re going to tell you things like go down there and have trial by combat, fight for your vote because they’re in that building stealing it. Now I, as the inciter in chief, am telling you get down to the Capitol and stop what’s going on in that building.

Dean, I’ve just described a very compelling series of facts that warrant criminal charges of Donald Trump, and that is where I believe this Department of Justice is headed. Dean, you saw [AG] Merrick Garland on more than one occasion talk about how this country took his family in when his grandparents left Russia, fleeing anti-Semitism. This country gave him safe harbor and the man weeps openly and he says, “I owe this country everything.”

Do you think that guy “the quiet storm” that is going to let Donald Trump bring our democracy to an end, he’s going to let the Republicans in Congress end the American experiment?! No way.

They are building to charges against Donald Trump, I can feel it in my bones. I hope they don’t prove me wrong and we feel like they had so many false starts but I’m telling you: It’s coming.