On topics outside of Jan. 6, Former Vice President Mike Pence has largely hesitated to cross his former boss. But Pence’s take on the 37-count indictment against former President Donald Trump signals a willingness to go further than he ever has in criticizing the man under whom he served for four years.

Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box Wednesday, the former vice president refused to defend Trump from the charges levied against him in the federal indictment.

“This indictment contains serious charges,” Pence said. “And I cannot defend what is alleged.”

He added, “The very prospect that what is alleged here took place, creating an opportunity where highly sensitive classified material could have fallen into the wrong hands, even inadvertently, that jeopardizes our national security. It puts at risk the men and women of our armed forces.”

Pence, to be clear, also dutifully spouted off what have become common Republican talking points about a “two-tiered” justice system. He also argued that “the American people have lost confidence in our Department of Justice.” And he invoked both Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden in an effort to make his point.

But the former vice president also called for “new leadership” in the Republican party.

“No one is above the law,” Pence said. “This indictment includes serious charges. And as I’ve said here on the panel, I can’t defend what’s alleged there. The handling of classified materials is vitally important for the country.”

