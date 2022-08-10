‘I Created It’: Anthony Fauci Jokes He Cooked Up COVID in His Kitchen Hours Before Being Booed At Baseball Game

Dr. Anthony Fauci received the Hutch Award on Tuesday, designed to honor those who persevere through adversity, hours before being mercilessly booed at baseball game.

The award was created in honor of MLB pitcher, Fred Hutchinson, who died of lung cancer in 1964. It’s commonly given to MLB players who exemplify the same fighting spirit as Hutchison did during his career.

According to King 5 News in Seattle, Fauci is the second non-MLB player to ever receive the award.

While accepting the award, he participated in a lengthy Q&A, led by his colleague and longtime friend, Dr. Larry Corey. The conversation was centered mostly around Fauci’s career and his work within the COVID pandemic.

A clip from the Q&A, circulating Twitter via Disclose.tv, shows Fauci and Corey discussing the first lab confirmed case of COVID in the United States. A traveler returning home to Seattle from Wuhan, China brought over the “ancestral strain” nicknamed, WA1, by scientists.

“We’re at the epicenter of the initial outbreak, WA1, Washington one, is considered the ancestral model strain,” Corey said.

“No, I developed the ancestral model strain. I created it,” Fauci joked as the room fell into fits of laughter.

“That’s right. You let it loose,” Corey replied.

“I was in my kitchen,” Fauci laughed.

“Okay. Gain a function, here we come,” Corey laughed.

As a part of the trip, Fauci was also scheduled to throw out the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners baseball game.

Hours after the Q&A, Fauci would embody the characteristics of the Hutch Award, persevering through adversity, as he was booed by crowds at the game.

Dr. Fauci’s first pitch. Servais caught it and then had Fauci sign his mask after. pic.twitter.com/SjOf4alLtE — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) August 10, 2022

—

