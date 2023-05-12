‘I Disagree With Donald Trump, Do You Want Me To Say That?’ GOP Congressman Snaps At CNN’s Poppy Harlow

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) snapped at CNN’s Poppy Harlow when she challenged him over something ex-President Donald Trump said during a town hall event.

Amid the blizzard of attacks, falsehoods, and abuse at the CNN town hall at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire Wednesday night, Trump also managed to make news on several fronts, including the debt limit.

In an exchange with moderator Kaitlan Collins that stunned many observers, Trump downplayed the consequences of a debt default, which most experts agree would be catastrophic.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Harlow played some video of that exchange, and asked Sessions if he agrees default would be a catastrophe.

Sessions did agree, but when he tried to portray Trump as reasonable on the issue, Harlow interrupted and Sessions impatiently interrupted her back:

(VIDEO CLIP) KAITLAN COLLINS: U.S. defaulting would be massively consequential for everyone in this room — DONALD TRUMP: Well, you don’t know. It’s psychological. It’s really psychological more than anything else. And it could be very bad. It could be maybe nothing. (VIDEO CLIP) JAMIE DIMON: One more thing he doesn’t know very much about. Let me put in two categories, one is actual default. That is potentially catastrophic. POPPY HARLOW: You would agree that a default is catastrophic for our economy, right? REP. SESSIONS: I would completely agree. And the value system here in Washington, D.C. has always recognized that and President Trump did. President Biden is the first modern-day president — POPPY HARLOW: That’s not what he said, respectfully, Congressman. He said it — REP. SESSIONS: I disagree with Donald Trump. Do you want me to say that? I disagree with Donald Trump. He knows better. But when he was president, he negotiated to make sure that it was signed and done and gave the Democrats overwhelmingly $300 billion a year more to spend. And so he did negotiate. He was successful in that. We need that same kind of statesmanship now. POPPY HARLOW: We really appreciate you being on. You’re a key voice in both of these issues. Congressman, come back.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

