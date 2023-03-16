‘I Don’t Believe The Lies’: MTG Rages She’s Against Aid For Ukraine Because She Doesn’t Believe Putin Wants to Invade Europe

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) joined Steve Bannon’s podcast on Thursday and offered yet another reason why she does not support U.S. aid for Ukraine to fight off the brutal Russian invasion.

Greene has grabbed headlines in the past for how she has framed the ongoing war, telling Tucker Carlson in February that the conflict is a “war against Russia in Ukraine.”

While Greene’s latest comments did not reach that level of revisionism, she did raise quite a few eyebrows by declaring accusations that Putin wants to invade Europe are “lies” – particularly as Putin has already invaded a European country, Ukraine.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: "The whole point that we're over there in Ukraine is ridiculous…We are paying for…a proxy war with Russia, when I've never seen Putin actually show in any detail his plans to invade Europe…I don't believe the lies that I'm being told about this." pic.twitter.com/EMryvHC7Rx — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) March 16, 2023

“That’s the whole point, that we’re over there in Ukraine is ridiculous. We’re propping up their government, paying for Zelensky’s salary, that people’s people’s retirement over there and their entire government keeping the lights on,” Greene began, denouncing international efforts to prop up Ukraine while it remains under attack and Russia has crippled its infrastructure.

“We’re paying for a war, a proxy war with Russia when I’ve never seen Putin actually show in any detail his plans to invade Europe. No one has shown me that. So I don’t believe the lies that I’m being told about this,” she continued, adding:

You know, But we have a real war that has been declared on America, and they’re killing over 300 people a day, and that’s being waged by the Mexican cartels, not the Mexican government, but the Mexican cartels that is basically running our border and obviously controlling our country.

Notably, European leaders from Finland to Poland have warned of Russian aggression on their borders, so much so that historically neutral Sweden and Finland are working to join NATO. Additionally, in March 2022 Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko made headlines when he appeared to accidentally broadcast a plan for the Russian invasion of Moldova.

Lukashenko, Putin’s ally in invading Ukraine, “stood in front of a battle command map that appeared to show a planned attack from southern Ukraine into Moldova, a former Soviet republic that borders Ukraine and Romania,” reported the New York Post at the time.

Below are some reactions to Greene’s remarks:

Marjorie Taylor Greene just said it’s a “lie” that Putin plans to invade Europe. Russia is currently invading the 8th most-populated country in Europe. https://t.co/kylSYAzVJj — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 16, 2023

Shouldn't SOMEONE tell her #Ukraine is in Europe? Marjorie Taylor Greene says, “I’ve never seen Putin actually show in any detail his plans to invade Europe. No one has shown me that. So I don’t believe the lies that I’m being told about this.” pic.twitter.com/0Y3SCKO3br — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) March 16, 2023

Not surprised she doesn’t understand Ukraine is in Europe & already been invaded Greene: “I’ve never seen Putin actually show in any detail his plans to invade Europe. No one has shown me that. So I don’t believe the lies that I’m being told about this.”pic.twitter.com/S3qetU9PdO — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) March 16, 2023

Watch the clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com