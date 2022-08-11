‘I Don’t Know What They Did In There’: Trump Lawyer Claims FBI ‘Busted’ In At Mar-a-Lago With Backpacks And Kicked the Lawyers Out

A lawyer to former President Donald Trump, Alina Habba, claims the FBI forcefully entered Mar-a-Lago and demanded that his team leave the room during their raid.

On Thursday, Habba joined Charlie Kirk on The Charlie Kirk Show to discuss the events that unfolded on Monday.

Habba detailed the previous civil interactions with both the Justice Department and NARA, the National Archives and Records Administration, over the handling of documents at Mar-a-Lago. She claims former President Trump was in full cooperation with both offices and complied with sending some documents back and taking advanced measures to secure files that remained in his possession.

In a clip from the show, circulating on Twitter from The Post Millennial, Habba said Trump worked with both agencies willingly, as did his team.

“There was that first with NARA, then the Department of Justice. And when the Department of Justice came, they actually told us, ‘Okay, everything looks fine, but can you add a lock to the space where the boxes are?’ And he said, ‘Sure, absolutely.’ And he spoke with them himself and with the attorneys — was absolutely coordinated,” she said.

“And then they send this raid in and break the lock they told us to put on which we would’ve opened willingly,” Habba added.

“Wait, so wait. So I’m just a little confused here. So he gave them the boxes, they gave them back and then they raided him for them again for nine and a half hours?” Kirk questioned.

“No, there were a couple documents that, when NARA came, they had asked for, which was not a problem, he sent it back to the National Archives. It was coordinated. It was very nice,” Habba clarified.

“Then the Department of Justice showed up in June. They didn’t just show up, it was scheduled. They came, we worked together and they said, ‘Please add an additional lock.’ So he added an additional lock. Haven’t heard anything. And then the FBI comes — guns blazing. 30 of them — breaks the lock, which we said, ‘We’ll get the key.’ They kicked the lawyers out! It was very strange.”

“So kicking the lawyers out, that’s not legal, is it? They have to allow representation to be able to see it. How is that possible?” Kirk pressed.

As she recalled speaking with a colleague about the craziness of the situation she added, “You know what made me nervous, honestly, Chris? They came in with backpacks. So we have, you know, cameras, they wanted us to shut the cameras off. We refused just so you know, that was not gonna happen. So we’re seeing them come in, they’ve got backpacks, they’ve got cameras. I don’t know what they did in there.”

“Wait, so, so what were they doing for nine and a half hours?” Kirk replied.

“Yeah. So, you know, searching… my understanding is they do an inventory and they took the boxes. So I’m not sure what they were doing for the nine and a half hours that they took the boxes and searched them again. But they went through his home, they went through, parts of the premises that, you know, there’s no documents. His office and the basement or wherever else they went, they went wherever they wanted to go. But they made very clear that nobody could watch and they tried to have us shut the cameras off,” Habba concluded.

Listen above via The Charlie Kirk Show.

