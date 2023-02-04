White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and the press corps shared a laugh as CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe mocked his own question about President Joe Biden’s license plates.

A minor stink was raised this week over a report that Biden’s The Beast hasn’t been updated to feature the “End Taxation Without Representation” plates that Trump had taken off of the presidential limos.

At a White House briefing this week, Jean-Pierre was amused when O’Keefe and ABC’s Mary Bruce shared a look after O’Keefe asked about the plates, then assured them that Biden still supports D.C. statehood despite the license plates:

Q There was a local news report that various versions of the so-called Beast that the President is driven around in don’t include the “Taxation Without Representation” license plates that Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama used and Presidents Bush and Trump did not. Is there any reason for that? Or does the President plan to par- — start using them on the Beast? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, I saw — I saw some of those — some of that reporting. Q This is big news in this town, okay? (Laughter.) MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I know, you have a look — (laughter) — you just looked over at Mary. Mary looked over to you. Q I saw Mary’s (inaudible). MS. JEAN-PIERRE: — and I don’t know what’s happening. (Laughter.) But, look, I have to run dow- — that down, as to the Beast and — and why it may not have those plates. But what I can tell you — and the President has been very consistent since the campaign — that we strong- — strongly support the D.C. statehood. And — and that has not changed. But I’ll run that down to see about this — the plates on the Beast.

D.C. vehicle registrations last two years, meaning the time to update the plates may be on the horizon.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com