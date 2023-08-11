‘I Don’t See Any Evidence Of Any Crime’: CNN’s Jake Tapper Confronts James Comer Over Lack of Proof Against Joe Biden

CNN anchor Jake Tapper repeatedly confronted Kentucky Republican Congressman and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer for failing to produce any evidence against President Joe Biden, while acknowledging the “sleaze” in Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

The Hunter Biden probe is in the news this week afterComer released a memo that contains financial statements, snippets from testimony by former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer, and even a photograph — but as fact-checkers and Comer himself have also pointed out, no evidence against the president.

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s The Lead, Tapper gave Comer a chance to air out his allegations, but repeatedly pointed out none of it proved President Biden did anything wrong:

TAPPER: Well, you definitely have made a case that the people who are around President Biden, in terms of the lobbyists and his son Hunter, have trafficked on that connection to the then-vice president, now president.

But I haven’t yet seen any evidence that the president did anything wrong.

Listen — you talk about Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s — Hunter Biden’s former business partner. Listen to something Devon Archer told Tucker Carlson earlier this month about Burisma. Now, Burisma, as people remember, probably, that is that Ukrainian energy company that put Hunter Biden on its board while his father was vice president.

TAPPER: So it’s assumptions. It’s how the world works, but, again, just looking for evidence, because we’re talking about impeachment here.

I don’t see any evidence of any crime., And frankly, that is how the world works in Washington, D.C. And if you guys are going to launch an effort to try to reform Washington so people who are powerful can’t have their wives and children and husbands and others traffic on that relationship, I will be first in line to help you out.

But it doesn’t seem like you’re trying to do that. It seems like you’re trying to just go after President Biden.

COMER: No, we’re trying to do that. That’s been the goal from day one, is to have a legislative fix.

A lot of the president’s defenders, especially in the media, say that, well, influence peddling is a cottage industry in Washington. Well, it needs to change.

But let’s just go back to not having any evidence of wrongdoing with Joe Biden. Look, six banks…

TAPPER: By Joe Biden, not…

COMER: … Biden family…

TAPPER: … not — like, certainly, there’s sleaze — there’s sleaze there.

COMER: But, look, remember…

TAPPER: I’m saying, what did the president do wrong, though?

COMER: Well, remember, when we started this investigation at the end of January — that’s when I got subpoena power, the last week of January — the narrative was, the laptop was Russian disinformation, Joe Biden’s family never received money from China, Joe Biden’s family never received any of this money while he was vice president, and Joe Biden never communicated with any of the people that sent his family this money.

All four of those things have been proven false. So, our investigation has already turned up a lot of information. Now, I think, even though there may not be any curiosity by my friends at CNN, I think there’s curiosity by a majority of Americans who, wait a minute, you’re telling me Joe Biden…

TAPPER: I’m very curious about it, sir. I’m very curious about it.

COMER: I know. All right.

TAPPER: That’s why I’m reading your reports. That’s why I have you on the show.

I just haven’t seen…