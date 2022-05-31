‘I Got Shot!’ CNN Plays Gut-Wrenching Video of Uvalde Child Talking to Border Patrol Team During Shooting

In yet another heart-stopping revelation from the Uvalde massacre, CNN played video of a child telling a Border Patrol team “I’ve been shot!” during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

A flood of disturbing revelations emerged during a pair of press conferences last week, updating reporters on the investigation into the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults. And as outrage builds over a police response characterized by over an hour of inaction as the shooter rampaged inside the school, heartbreaking details only add to the tragedy.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN Newsroom With Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto, CNN correspondent Nick Valencia introduced a video that featured a little child saying “I got shot!” by explaining where the clip came from:

It is chilling video, and it shows just how chaotic things were as this shooting was unfolding. We obtained this video from an individual who did not want to be identified, but says that he began recording it on his Facebook Live. And you could hear, in this recording, a clip of an adult being told by a child that they had been shot. Now, according to this individual, that was part of radio traffic of Customs and Border Protection. It is unclear why that would be on the radio traffic between CBP agents. But the individual who recorded the video said as soon as agents realized he could overhear, they turned down that video. Now, before that, that radio call. And before we show you this video, we want to warn you that this could be very difficult for some of our viewers to watch.

In the brief clip, the adult says “Are you injured?” and the distraught child replies “I got shot!”

“A kid got shot? A Kid?” someone says, as the child’s voice cuts out.

Also on Monday, ABC News played video that featured 911 operators relaying information from kids inside the school, contradicting police insistence that the cops waited an hour because the incident commander considered the suspect “a barricaded subject, and that there was time, and there were no more children at risk.”

Watch above via CNN.

