Some House Democrats are reportedly beginning to fret over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rumored upcoming retirement

Pelosi, 81, has not yet given a concrete answer with regard to her plans following this year’s midterms. But there is a great deal of speculation and anxiety over who would replace her if she decides to either retire or hand over her leadership position.

A number of House Democrats spoke to The Hill for an article that was published on Tuesday about a scenario in which the California Democrat hands over the gavel — and to whom.

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) told the outlet he feels Pelosi will retire, no matter the results of the midterms.

“My gut would tell me that this would be her last term,” Yarmuth said. “I see a lot of people who would be the presumed successors donating a lot of money to their colleagues.”

Another House Democrat added that they cannot see a situation where Pelosi has any interest in holding on to power, should Republicans succeed in taking back the House in November.

“If we’re in the minority,” that person said, “I can’t imagine her wanting to do it.”

The Hill reported that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is among those who might be interested in a campaign to replace Pelosi. But with a sense there is no single or viable frontrunner, there reportedly exists a great deal of worry about Pelosi’s potential ride into the sunset.

Mike Lillis and Scott Wong, writing for The Hill, reported:

Some of Pelosi’s top allies are urging her to stay on, saying they don’t see anyone who could fill her shoes. Even at 81, Pelosi is a ball of energy who is in constant motion on Capitol Hill and holds the undisputed title as Democrats’ most successful fundraiser in Congress. She’s raked in more than $1 billion for her party since she joined the leadership ranks in 2002, a spokesman said, dwarfing amounts raised by others like Hoyer and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA) told the outlet she struggles to think of anyone beyond Pelosi who is capable of keeping progressives and moderates within the Democratic House caucus united.

“She has been on point and she’s delivered on all the caucus priorities, so I just don’t see who would replace her at this point. I can’t envision anyone right now,” said Torres. “I don’t see how she has not met the demands of this younger generation, so I don’t see any of them as ready to step up and lead an entire caucus, a very diverse caucus.”

