At the revived White House coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, President Donald Trump got an unexpected question from one reporter about Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged co-conspirator in sex trafficking of minors, Ghislaine Maxwell. And the president’s answer about his longtime friend, now facing federal charges, turned heads as well as wished her well two times in the span of 15 seconds during his answer.

The question about Maxwell, who was arrested earlier this month by federal agents after going into hiding, came from New York Post reporter Steven Nelson as a unrelated follow-up to a question about the pace of re-opening businesses despite the ongoing surge in Covid-19 cases in dozens of states across the country. In past White House briefings, Nelson has thrown out off-topic questions to the president, like asking Trump if he had considered pardoning Netflix star Joe Exotic.

“My second question is a little bit different topic but it’s one that a lot of people are talking about,” Nelson said. “Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison. A lot of people want to know if she’s going to turn in powerful me, and I know you’ve talked in the past about Prince Andrew and you criticized Bill Clinton’s behavior. Do you feel that she’s going to turn in powerful men? How do you see that working out?

“I don’t know. I haven’t really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly,” Trump said of Maxwell, who has been charged with traveling to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit both of those offenses, and perjury. “I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach. I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well. Whatever it is. Just don’t know the situation with Prince Andrew. Not aware of it.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]