‘I Knew This Was Coming!’ Jean-Pierre Bristles When Fox’s Peter Doocy Confronts Her Over Tweet Saying Trump Stole Election

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy drew pushback from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre by comparing her tweets about “stolen” elections in 2016 to the “MAGA” threat President Joe Biden has denounced.

At Tuesday’s press briefing Doocy brought up a pair of Jean-Pierre tweets in the context of the insurrectionist “MAGA forces” who were the subject of Biden’s speech last Thursday.

“Reminder: Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams,” Jean-Pierre wrote in 2020, and in December of 2016, wrote “Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election …..welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump.”

Reminder: Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams.https://t.co/ZIKGTd6U1v — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) April 2, 2020

Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election …..welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump https://t.co/NI7vqPV6cu — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) December 18, 2016

Doocy confronted Jean-Pierre about those tweets, but Jean-Pierre pushed back on what she called a “ridiculous” comparison to the election deniers who stormed the Capitol:

PETER DOOCY: Just trying to understand the new attention on the MAGA Republicans. You tweeted in 2016 KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: Oh, I knew this was coming… PETER DOOCY: …that Trump stole an election… KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: I was waiting. Peter, when you were going to ask me that question. PETER DOOCY: Well. Here we go. You tweeted Trump stole an election. You tweeted Brian Kemp stole an election. If denying election results is extreme now, why wasn’t it then? KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: So let’s, let’s be really clear that that comparison that you made is just ridiculous. I have been. I have been… (inaudible crosstalk) Well, you’re asking me. You’re asking me a question. Let me answer it. PETER DOOCY: And you said it was ridiculous… KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: I was, I was talking specifically at that time of what was happening with voting rights, and what was in danger of voting rights. That’s what I was speaking to at the time. And here’s the thing: I have said Governor Kemp won the election in Georgia. I’ve been clear about that. I have said President Trump won the election of 2016, and I’ve been clear about that. What we are talking about right now is, let’s not forget what happened on January 6, 2021, when we saw an insurrection, a mob that was incited by the person who occupied this campus, this facility at that time. And it was an attack on our democracy. Let’s not forget, people died that day. Law enforcement were attacked that day. That was the danger that we were seeing at the time. That’s what the president has called out and that’s what he’s going to continue to call out. So, yes, when you have MAGA Republicans, a extreme part of Republicans who for, who just deny or do not want to really say what exactly happened on that day, or say it was a protest when it clearly was not a peaceful protest. That’s not what we saw on that day. Yes, the president’s going to call that out. And here’s the thing. Majority of Americans agree with him. Majority of Americans agree with this president on protecting our democracy, protecting our freedom and protecting our rights. That’s what we’re talking about today, and that’s what the president’s going to focus on.

