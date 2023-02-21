‘I Love Lamp!’ Joe Scarborough and Crew Lose It Laughing at Ron DeSantis Interview On Biden Trip

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and his crew roasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his Fox News interview about President Joe Biden’s historic trip to the war zone in Ukraine, comparing him to a character from the film “Anchorman.”

President Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine Monday to mark the anniversary of the war against Russia, which DeSantis marked with a Fox interview in which he downplayed the Russia threat and questioned the U.S. support for the effort.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Scarborough and his panel mocked DeSantis by comparing him to the Brick Tamland character in the iconic local news satire:

WILLIE GEIST: So, Joe, there were obviously we pointed out some of those Republicans, the leadership, Mitch McConnell, pledging his ongoing continued support for the effort in Ukraine. He just wants it to move a little bit faster. But going back to the guy who looks more and more like is going to run for president, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, I guess trying to stake out some point of difference with President Biden, but kind of losing his way. JOE SCARBOROUGH: (LAUGHING) So it was really, it was as bad as the debate with Charlie Crist and Charlie asks if he was going to run for president. He just sort of– it was a Brick Tamland moment. WILLIE GEIST: It was. Eating mayonnaise out of a toaster. JOE SCARBOROUGH: Eating mayonnaise out of a toaster! If that interview would gone any longer. And they’d asked him a follow up question. He would have obviously come back and said, “I love lamp!” We didn’t get there, thank God. But it was it was it was difficult to view that and Charlie Sykes. This is supposed to be like the great hope for the Republican Party, the great hope. And I guess the governor doesn’t understand that he’s saying, “Well, this Russia is not as dangerous as they were a year ago” — because of everything Joe Biden has done over the past year! He makes this statement, which makes no sense. He says, “I love lamp.” And then he starts talking about how Russia’s been degraded, been degraded as a military. They’re not as powerful as they once were. They’re not as powerful as they were a year ago. He might as well send a bouquet of flowers to Joe Biden.

Watch above via MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com