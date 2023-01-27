Vice President Mike Pence struck a noticeably different tone than President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump when discussing his retention of classified documents on Friday – a scandal similar to the ones facing Biden and Trump.

While Biden has made clear he is cooperating with authorities and his legal team handed over documents on their own accord, Biden said he has “no regrets” regarding retaining the documents from his time as vice president.

Trump, on the other hand, has been accused by critics of trying to keep documents and obstruction after his legal team signed a certified statement saying Trump had no more documents after they were requested by the National Archives. The FBI searched Trump’s home and seized additional documents after that statement was given to authorities, which turned out to be false. Trump has repeatedly claimed he has done nothing wrong and accused the “deep state” of framing him.

“It’s actually been a very humbling week for us,” Pence began speaking on the topic.

“But I know we did the right thing. Look, the proper handling of classified information is very important to the national interest. Throughout my career in the Congress and as your vice president, we always sought to take great care in the handling of the nation’s secrets. At the close of our administration, we did a thorough review of all the documents in the possession of the office of the Vice President and in the residence of the vice president,” he continued, adding:

And I’m confident that was conducted in a professional manner. But with news in recent weeks of repeated disclosure of classified documents in the personal residence of President Biden. Documents dating back to his service as vice president. I simply thought out of an abundance of caution, it would be appropriate to review my personal records kept at our residence in the state of Indiana. And we initiated that process. Along the way, we determined that there was a small number of documents marked classified or sensitive, interspersed in my personal papers. Upon making that discovery, we secured those documents immediately. We alerted the National Archives. We turn them over to the FBI and soon thereafter communicated to the Congress. And while I was not aware that those classified documents were in our personal residence, let me be clear. Those classified documents should not have been in my personal residence.

“Mistakes were made. And I take full responsibility. And I’ve directed my counsel to work with the National Archives, with the Department of Justice and with the Congress to fully cooperate in any investigation. Our national security depends on the proper handling of classified and sensitive materials. And I know that when errors are made, it’s important that they be resolved swiftly,” Pence concluded.

